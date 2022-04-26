ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asset Allocation vs. Security Selection

By Eric Reed
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35J7rq_0fKu7BWj00

Diversification is critical to a strong portfolio over the long term. Every now and again, someone might get lucky and pull an "everything into Apple in 2005," but single-security or single-asset portfolios are a huge gamble. For every investor who sees their $1.50 stock leap to $170, there are 10 or 20 who see their big bet collapse. The key to understanding diversification is in these two terms: asset allocation and security selection.

Use SmartAsset's free matching tool to find a financial advisor who can offer guidance as you diversify your portfolio.

What Is an Asset Allocation?

Asset allocation is how you select and balance the asset classes in your portfolio. It refers to how your portfolio is divided among different types of investments.

An asset class is a general type of security or investment. For example, stocks are an asset class . No matter what company, so long as you're trading shares of ownership in a business you are generally trading stocks. The most common asset classes for an individual investor include stocks, otherwise known as equities, bonds, also known as fixed-income securities, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate. Increasingly, individual investors have also begun trading options contracts in recent years.

Asset allocation, then, refers to how you balance those different asset classes in your portfolio. For example, having 60% of your money invested in equities and 40% in bonds would be a description of your portfolio's asset allocation.

How to Make Asset Allocation Decisions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkXpJ_0fKu7BWj00

Different asset classes respond to the market in their own ways. This is called asset correlation. By allocating your portfolio among different types of assets, you can give it more stability regardless of how the market moves. In other words, a loss in one asset class can be offset by a gain in another one.

While there a number of factors that determine how an investor will diversify through asset allocation, three are particularly important. They are an investor's risk profile, financial goals and overall timeline.

Risk Profile

Your risk profile is how much risk of loss you're willing to accept in exchange for the possibility of larger gains. Higher risk assets, such as equities , have the potential to do much better than a safer product, like bonds. On the other hand, you're also more likely to experience losses, at least in the short term, with a riskier asset.

When you build and manage a portfolio, you balance, or allocate, assets in the portfolio according to your risk tolerance at any given moment. If you can accept greater risks, such as when you are younger, you will allocate more of your portfolio toward higher-risk assets. When you need more security, such as when you are closer to or in retirement, you will shift toward safer assets.

Financial Goals

Your goals describe what you're investing for. While many investors will build portfolios simply because it's wiser than holding everything in cash, most will also have portfolios built for specific goals .

For example, your retirement portfolio is focused on the goal of allowing you to retire. Your timeline for that portfolio would be the number of years you have left until you retire. Other investors might have portfolios for college funds, buying a house, taking a trip or other things.

Overall Timeline

Your timeline will generally determine the risk profile you want for your portfolio. While some situations will differ, the conventional wisdom is this: The farther away your goal, the more risk you should accept in your portfolio. You can grow your money quickly if those risks pay off, but you still have time to earn more money and make up for any losses.

The closer your goal, the less risk you should accept in your portfolio. While you likely won't grow your money as quickly, you're less likely to lose money you can't afford to.

What Is Security Selection?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m10KK_0fKu7BWj00

Asset allocation is necessary to achieve diversification, but it's not sufficient alone. In short, it's a blunt instrument. Fully diversifying requires a more precise instrument, namely, security selection. That refers to the individual holdings you purchase within your investment portfolio .

For example, you might decide to invest 10% of your portfolio in energy investments. This would be an asset allocation decision. Then you would select which specific energy producers to invest in, such as ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and others.

It's important not to gloss over security selection, as these choices matter enormously. If you want to invest in real estate, it makes a huge difference whether you put your money into an apartment building in downtown Boston or a farm in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Buying 1,000 shares of Tesla is vastly different from buying 1,000 shares of GameStop, even though both belong to the asset class of tech stocks.

Security selection is also what funds are for. Mutual funds and ETFs are portfolios made up of several different securities in one place. When you invest in one of these assets, your returns come from the average returns of all the underlying securities within this portfolio.

This approach has many advantages, including the fact that they help investors avoid the difficult process of finding worthwhile investments. So if you want to invest in real estate, you don't necessarily need to understand the real estate market. You can simply look for a real estate ETF with strong performance. They would've then used their expertise to find the individual properties.

Fund-based investments are often an extremely good choice for most investors. However, don't forget: Even here, you still need to select which funds to invest in.

Bottom Line

Diversifying your holdings is a cardinal principle of investing. Investors observe this principle in two ways. One is asset allocation, which refers to how you balance different asset classes in your portfolio; another is security selection, which refers to which individual holdings you buy.

Investing Tips

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/marrio31, ©iStock.com/cacaroot, ©iStock.com/PeopleImages

The post Asset Allocation vs. Security Selection appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

A stock fund can provide long-term growth, but it comes with volatility. A bond fund can provide more stability, but at the cost of long-term returns. Mix the two together as part of a solid end-to-end plan, and you can build a path to a more financially comfortable future. You’re...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Allocation#Financial Advisors#Mutual Fund#Options Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin That’s Exploded 3,509% in 2022 Set for Imminent Launch on Coinbase

The top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is preparing to list two explosive crypto assets, including one that has soared 3,509% in 2022. The exchange says it will soon add both STEPN (GMT) and Green Satoshi Token (GST) to its altcoin lineup. The health and fitness-focused crypto assets will be accompanied...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

Times are tough, even for the biggest electric car maker, but good news could be on the way. On April 21, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. 'Rabbit Out of the Hat'. This...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Today in Crypto: Fidelity to Permit Bitcoin in 401(k)s; Delays in Ethereum Upgrade Frustrate Investors; Fort Worth to Mine Bitcoin; Buenos Aires to Allow Crypto Tax Payments

Ether has said it plans to do better at upping its status in the crypto world, though “the clock’s ticking,” Reuters reported Tuesday (April 26). Ether was supposedly weeks away from its June “merge,” which could make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry. The merge was purportedly going to see ether mining transition away from its energy-intensive proof of work method and go to proof of stake, the report noted.
FORT WORTH, TX
MarketWatch

A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

Turnaround Tuesday is looking wobbly, as stock futures slip ahead of big earnings from Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL, after the market close. Those results could provide a fresh catalyst for market direction after Monday’s mega reversal that some aren’t trusting. Also wary these days is RTM Capital Advisors’ chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II, who sees a lot of trouble under the hood.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Looming 'housing recession' has builders appeal to Biden administration

LEN LENNAR CORP. 75.75 -1.48 -1.92%. "We are very concerned that we will have a housing recession, and that this unsustainable, undesirable fact that right now the average American can't afford the average house will continue to get worse," Jerry Howard, chief executive officer of the National Association of Home Builders told FOX Business."We will have a real and unsolvable housing crisis if we don't get on top of it soon."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Buffett Not Pleased by Climate Change Proposals

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Report is facing shareholder resolutions to do more on climate change, as its annual shareholders meeting is coming up next weekend. But Chief Executive Warren Buffett is adamantly opposed. Berkshire shareholders voted handily against climate change proposals last year. “Overwhelmingly,...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Now You Can Own Bitcoin in 401(k)s. Should You?

Fidelity Investments just made a major splash by announcing they will allow trading in Bitcoin in the 401(k) plans they administer starting midyear. This makes Fidelity the first major plan provider – though almost certainly not the last – to allow trading in Bitcoin. News was scant as to whether other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum would eventually be allowed in Fidelity 401(k) accounts. For now, the focus is on Bitcoin.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

12K+
Followers
795
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy