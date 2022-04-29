ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry jokes she needs therapy after American Idol contestant covers ex John Mayer

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Katy Perry had the perfect reaction to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a song challenge when he decided to perform a song of Perry's ex—John Mayer.

The contestants on American Idol took part in a “Judges’ Song Contest” where each of the singers got the chance to pick one of three songs to perform without knowing which judge chose the song. The catch? They had to guess who it was.

Noah Thompson selected the song from John Mayer’s 2009 hit “Heartbreak Warfare.” After choosing, the 20-year-old contestant submitted his guess to host Ryan Seacrest that Perry had chosen the song for him.

“I picked Katy,” said Thompson. It's quite obvious that Thompson was unaware that Mayer and Perry had dated. “But honestly, I don’t know. I picked Katy. That was my guess," he continued.

Perry responded with hilarious sarcasm: “Noah … I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me."

“That’s a big no then?” Thompson said afterward to Perry. The "The One That Got Away" singer then joked by saying, “I’m triggered!”

She even slid out of her chair onto the floor in embarrassment. “It’s a great song, you did great, but I can’t talk anymore," she added.

It was later revealed that Luke Bryan chose the song for Thompson, and Perry did not let the reveal go by without inserting more sarcasm.

“Who is going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?” she said.

Mayer and Perry dated on and off from 2012 to 2015, and the two even have a song together titled “Who You Love.”

She is now engaged and has a daughter, Daisy Dove, with her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed their little girl back in August 2020.

