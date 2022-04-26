ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa SBA names Small Business Champions of the Year

By BUSINESS RECORD STAFF
Des Moines Business Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office has announced the winners of its 2022 Iowa Small Business Champion of the Year awards. Nominations for the three annual awards were judged by an independent panel of judges. The three awardees, each from Central Iowa, are:. Nancy Mwirotsi, executive...

businessrecord.com

