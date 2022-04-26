ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Melissa Lucio: First Texas execution of Hispanic woman stayed

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 27 April, Melissa Lucio was supposed to die. But two days before the 53-year-old mother of 14 children was due to be executed, she was given a second chance. For 14 years, Lucio had been on death row for the 2007 death of her then-two year old daughter,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 2

