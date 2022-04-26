ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Citizens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
mahoningmatters.com
 2 days ago

Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $2 million. The Philadelphia-based...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Benzinga

PG&E: Q1 Earnings Insights

PG&E PCG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PG&E beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $1.08 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Gilead Sciences Q1 Earnings

Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.8. Revenue was up $167.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

NexPoint Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Insights

NexPoint Real Estate NREF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NexPoint Real Estate beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $17.00 million from...
MarketWatch

International Paper's stock jumps after profit beat expectations, upbeat margin outlook

Shares of International Paper Co. IP, -1.76% shot up 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the paper and packaging company reported first-quarter profit that beat by a wide margin, and said it expects margin expansion in the current quarter as prior price increases outpace higher costs. Net income rose to $360 million, or 95 cents a share, from $349 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue grew 14.0% to $5.24 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.02 billion, as industrial packaging revenue rose 3.5% to $4.41 billion to beat expectations of $4.22 billion. Cost of sales increased 14.7% to $3.84 billion, to lower profit margins to 26.7% from 27.1%. The stock has gained 0.8% year to date, while the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Penske Automotive Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Penske Automotive Group Inc PAG reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $6.97 billion, beating the consensus of $6.34 billion. Total retail automotive revenue increased 16% to $6.0 billion, or 11% on a same-store basis. The gross profit increased 34.9% Y/Y to $1.2 billion and the gross margin...
Benzinga

Recap: Shyft Group Q1 Earnings

Shyft Group SHYF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shyft Group beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $8.99 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: O'Reilly Automotive Q1 Earnings

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. O'Reilly Automotive missed estimated earnings by 4.14%, reporting an EPS of $7.17 versus an estimate of $7.48. Revenue was up $205.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: FS Bancorp Q1 Earnings

FS Bancorp FSBW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FS Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 14.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same...
Benzinga

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg: Q1 Earnings Insights

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg ETTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was down $0.00 from the...
Benzinga

Eastern Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eastern Bankshares EBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastern Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $19.24 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Celanese Q1 Earnings

Celanese CE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celanese beat estimated earnings by 22.84%, reporting an EPS of $5.54 versus an estimate of $4.51. Revenue was up $740.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Garrett Motion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Garrett Motion GTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Garrett Motion missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was down $96.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

West Pharmaceutical Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 8.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.12. Revenue was up $49.30 million from...
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was up $392.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights

Norfolk Southern NSC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 0.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.93 versus an estimate of $2.92. Revenue was up $300.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Hartford Finl Servs Gr Q1 Earnings

Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hartford Finl Servs Gr beat estimated earnings by 7.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $164.00...
Benzinga

Recap: Piper Sandler Q1 Earnings

Piper Sandler PIPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Piper Sandler beat estimated earnings by 24.8%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.5. Revenue was down $77.96 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dime Community Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Dime Community Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blackstone Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $24.57 million from...
Benzinga

Interpublic Group Q1 Earnings Surpass Street View

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc IPG reported first-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 13.8% year-on-year to $2.57 billion and net revenue growth of 9.8% to $2.23 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Selling, administrative, and engineering expenses were $19.3 million versus $28.2 million last year. Operating income for the...
