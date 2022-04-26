30 Stunning Places Royals Have Vacationed

Royals are the ultimate influencers. Their fashion choices serve as inspiration for millions, so every outfit — from their shoes to their matching fascinator — is carefully selected. Not to worry though, because they know a thing or two about style and have worn their fair share of bright hues and fun patterns over the years. Whether they're rocking specific hues to dress diplomatically or just want to stand out in a crowd, the ladies of Buckingham Palace prove that color never goes out of style.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
On the heels of Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial Caribbean tour, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have announced their next big royal tour. Charles and Camilla will visit Canada in May in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles, announced on Monday.
Prince Harry and Meghan visited the Queen and Prince Charles yesterday (April 14) to ‘clear the air’. The visit was kept secret but they were spotted heading to church in Windsor without their two children, Archie and Lilibet. This could have been the couple’s chance to introduce Lilibet to the Queen, who is yet to meet her great-granddaughter.
PRINCESS Diana would have “loathed” the thought of Camilla getting the Queen consort title, her biographer has claimed. Within the Queen's statement to mark her Platinum Jubilee year, Her Majesty called on the nation to support both Camilla as Queen and Charles as King. Tina Brown, who wrote...
The Queen may now be primarily based at Windsor Castle, but for many years Buckingham Palace was the monarch's main residence. As such, the 775-room palace has been equipped with all the amenities the royals could ever need – and then some!. From a home cinema to an indoor...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Dressing for the office can be a drab, sullen affair—especially after getting a taste of the work-from-home (and in your sweats) life. As so many struggle to find style inspiration, Amal Clooney is breathing new life into the nine-to-five. Today, the human rights lawyer was photographed walking about New...
Who fares better these days? The regal heir or the royal spare? The latter, without a doubt. You may not scoop the crown, but there’s an upside. There’s no longer any need to clamber into camo, as Prince Edward most unhappily did. Nor to spend oceans of time opening youth centres in Darlington or addressing the Women’s Institute in West Byfleet, as Princess Anne so nobly does. The Royal Family is being slimmed down and the world – especially the social media world – is your (very lucrative) oyster.
Queen energy! In honor of her 96th birthday, a new portrait was released Wednesday by the Royal Windsor Horse Show of Queen Elizabeth! Her majesty was photographed with her two beautiful white fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, on the grounds of Windsor Castle last month. For the portrait, the Queen wore a dark green, cape-like coat as she held on to the reigns of her two gorgeous horses in front of a picturesque magnolia tree.
Speaking at the Invictus Games this week—held in The Hague, Netherlands—Prince Harry was only about six hours away from where he was born and raised in London. But, to the Harry of today, home isn’t there anymore—it’s in Montecito, California, an ocean away from Europe and where he’s built a life over the past two years with wife Meghan and their kids, Archie, nearly three, and Lili, 10 months.
Days after Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted on a casual New York City date, the on- and off-screen Spider-Man couple were photographed out again in Boston, where Zendaya is shooting her film The Challengers. Zendaya and Holland were dressed casually, Zendaya in a gray sweater and jeans, toting a Fendi bag. The two had a particularly cute PDA moment, holding hands in Holland’s pocket. According to the photo agency, they went shopping, stopping at the Rolex store and Cartier on Newbury Street.
Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
When you have a literal wealth of palaces to choose from, it must be hard to decide where to live. And with Prince William and Kate Middleton set to move their family to Windsor to be close to the Queen, sources say the royal couple have been busy house-hunting in the idyllic English town.
Victoria Beckham is moving in a new direction with her fashion label as she today launches VB Body, a permanent capsule collection of form-fitting basics, which are designed to celebrate the wearer's shape. More affordable than what usually sits in her collections, the capsule – which includes a crop top, skintight dresses, pencil skirts and leggings – sits somewhere between shapewear and ready-to-wear, and suggests a new direction for the luxury label.
The Downton Abbey: A New Era movie is about to hit the big screen, and last night saw the cast come out in force in London for the premiere. This included newcomer Laura Haddock, who is joining the story for the first time, and who made a very glamorous entrance in a beautiful feathered Miu Miu dress for the starry occasion.
Amal Clooney is known for her workwear style sensibilities, but last night, she proved that she also knows how to dress for off-duty fun. The human rights lawyer was photographed getting dinner in New York City in a look that shed her usual serious attire. After the ivory shift dress and sleek trench coat that she had been wearing earlier that day, Clooney slipped into a slinky sequined top, worn loosely tucked into a pair of blue jeans with raw hems.
Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011 in a beautiful ceremony that was watched by well-wishers from around the globe. One of the aspects of the ceremony that riveted royal fans was the couple’s tender exchange of words and glances after Kate walked down the aisle in her flowing Alexander McQueen gown.
