I've been eating and drinking 'around the world' at Epcot for 30 years. Here are 13 of the best things I've had.

By Carly Caramanna
 2 days ago
There are so many dishes and drinks to try at Epcot.

Carly Caramanna

  • Epcot's World Showcase at Disney World houses 11 pavilions with lots of food and drink offerings.
  • There are 13 things I keep going back for, like the frozen beer in Japan.
  • I also love the pizza in Italy, pub blends in the UK, poutine in Canada, and mint tea in Morocco.
Mexico's empanadas de Barbacoa go great with a margarita.
Empanadas from the Mexico Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

The Mexico Pavilion is a treasure trove of cocktails and snacks.

Choza de Margarita is a walk-up counter serving margaritas and several small plates. My absolute favorite is the empanadas de Barbacoa ($10.50) topped with chipotle sauce, cream Mexicana, and queso fresco and served with a side of corn esquites.

It's the perfect shareable appetizer before heading inside the pyramid for a handcrafted margarita. The filling is incredibly flavorful, and the pastry is light and crispy.

I'm glad I tried the fried grasshoppers in Mexico.
Fried grasshoppers from the Mexico Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

La Cava del Tequila is a cozy bar and lounge that serves an extensive agave-based liquor selection and the best margaritas on property.

When I can score a table there, I love chatting with the on-site tequila ambassadors and selecting a tequila or mezcal to sample. The pours ($9) can come with complimentary fried grasshoppers , which have an almost chip-like texture.

I enjoy how the saltiness serves as a nice balance to the alcohol.

I really enjoy the boozy Canto Loopy cocktail in China.
Canto Loopy cocktail from the China Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

Just across from the picturesque triple-arched ceremonial gate in the China Pavilion, Joy of Tea is a walk-up counter with a mix of specialty cocktails, Asian beers, bubble-milk tea, and pork egg rolls.

The vodka-based Canto Loopy ($11) is one of the most unique cocktails I've tried at the Disney parks.

The fruity flavor balances out the booze-forward drink.

The caramel-gingerbread cookie sandwich from Germany is freshly baked.
Caramel-gingerbread cookie sandwich from the Germany Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

Epcot's Germany Pavilion is home to several dining options, but its cozy bakery, Karamell-Küche, usually has a line spilling out the door.

Its range of baked goods and popcorn feature Werther's Original caramel.

When I visit, I have to get the caramel-gingerbread cookie sandwich ($5.99). It's made up of two soft gingerbread cookies that are freshly baked before being loaded with frosting.

I always grab a slice of pizza to-go in Italy.
Pepperoni pizza from the Italy Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

Modeled after St. Mark's Square in Venice, the Italy Pavilion has standout dining options, including the family favorite Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria.

The wood-fired pizzas there are some of my favorite at Disney . And the best part is there's a dedicated pizza window outside, called Pizza al Taglio, where you can grab a slice ($8.25) without reservations.

The seasonal funnel cakes in America are always exciting.
Cherry-blossom funnel cake from the America Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

Funnel cakes aren't the first thing I crave at the parks because I'm usually looking for something more adventurous. But the seasonal offerings at the kiosk in the American Adventure Pavilion are usually intriguing.

The cherry-blossom version ($10.50) is the best one I've ever had. The chocolate-chip funnel cake was topped with cherry ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a maraschino cherry.

The flavors were unique and all worked together without being cloyingly sweet.

Japan's frozen beer is a fun summer treat.
Frozen beer from the Japan Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

One of my favorite ways to cool down on a hot Florida day is with a frozen beer ($8) from the Japan Pavilion.

A Kirin Ichiban draft is topped with lightly frozen beer that keeps the drink cold for up to 30 minutes.

The topping looks a little like ice cream but tastes just like Kirin and slowly melts into the drink. It's one of the more unique offerings around the World Showcase.

The dolmas in Morocco are worth taking the time for a sit-down meal.
Dolmas from the Morocco Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

Spice Road Table in Epcot's Morocco Pavilion is a waterside tapas restaurant and one of the most peaceful spots in the theme park.

The menu is full of Mediterranean small plates , including the signature house-made hummus fries. But my must-have dish is the dolmas ($9).

The dish is light yet full of flavors, consisting of grape leaves filled with rice and herbs served alongside marinated olives, fresh garlic, and charred lemon.

The iced mint tea with gin from Morocco is light and refreshing.
Iced mint tea from the Morocco Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

My favorite cocktail at Epcot is also located at Spice Road Table.

Available for dine-in or at the walk-up bar, the iced mint tea ($14) is flavorful and refreshing on a long park day.

Topped with fresh mint leaves, it's available with or without gin ($4.29).

France's lobster bisque and roulé au fromage are must-gets when they're available.
Lobster bisque and roulé lard et fromage from the France Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

The France Pavilion is home to a range of dining options, from elevated to casual.

Tucked away in the back of the pavilion, Les Halles serves sandwiches , desserts, and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. My favorite pairing is the roulé lard et fromage (bacon-and-cheese roll) with the decadent but not-too-rich lobster bisque ($5.95).

The roulé ($7.99) isn't currently on the menu, but the shop has brought it back before .

The pub blends in the UK Pavilion are fun.
Pints from the UK Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

The Rose & Crown in the UK Pavilion is part full-service restaurant and part pub.

It pours beers and ciders, including Harp, Guinness, and Strongbow. But I love the selection of pub blends, which layer two different drafts in an imperial pint.

The Snake Bite ($10) combines Strongbow cider and Harp lager, creating just the right level of sweetness.

Canada's poutine is a classic and filling snack.
Specialty poutine from the Canada Pavilion.

Carly Caramanna

The Refreshment Port is an unassuming snack stand next to the Canada Pavilion .

Once you look past its standard theme-park fare, like chicken nuggets and ice cream, there are standout selections of poutine.

The traditional version ($7.50), with french fries, beef gravy, and cheese curds, is a delicious shareable snack. But I love the seasonal versions as well.

