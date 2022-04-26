The 5 best cordless drills in 2022 for all your home projects

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

There aren't many tools that give you more bang for your buck than a cordless drill. Packing a ton of functionality into a relatively small package, these power tools allow you to easily create holes in wood, metal, or masonry, as well as drive threaded fasteners, like screws, nuts, and bolts.

You might think that drills are strictly for professional-style, heavy-duty home improvement projects, but they're much more versatile. They're convenient time-savers for everything from light-duty tasks like assembling furniture to special uses like mixing paint and cleaning shower tiles with brush bits.

Regardless of the size and style of your cordless drill, most will have the same basic settings. These customization options are what make modern cordless drills so fun to use and what makes them such a versatile and valuable tool.

The best cordless drills in 2022

Best cordless drill overall: DeWalt DCD709C2 Atomic 20-Volt Max Hammer Driver-Drill, $179 on Home Depot

The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Hammer Driver-Drill's 15 clutch positions, two speed options, and hammer-drill setting make it one of the most functional drills you can buy.

Best cordless drill on a budget: Black & Decker LBXR20 20V Max ⅜-Inch Cordless Drill, $59 on Amazon

It might not be rugged enough to survive on a construction job site, but the affordable Black & Decker 20V Max has nearly as many features as a professional drill.

Best light-duty cordless drill: Bosch PS31-2A 12V Cordless Drill Set, $98.12 on Amazon

The Bosch PS31-2A 12V is small and lightweight, the perfect tool to have on hand to tackle most light-duty household tasks.

Best compact cordless drill: DeWalt Xtreme DCD701F2 12V Max Cordless Drill, $149 on Lowe's

The DeWalt Xtreme DCD701F2 12V Max Drill is a professional-grade tool that can stand up to the abuse of a rugged job site without the bulky size and weight of larger models.

Best impact driver cordless drill: Milwaukee 2760-20 M18 Fuel Surge 18-Volt Hex Impact Driver, $169 on Home Depot

What it lacks in versatility, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Surge 18-Volt impact driver makes up for in performance. It's specifically designed to sink a ton of fasteners with minimum user effort.

Best cordless drill overall

The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Hammer Driver-Drill 's 15 clutch positions, two speed options, and hammer-drill setting make it one of the most functional drills you can buy.

Clutch settings: 11

11 Volts: 20

20 Dimensions: 10.63 x 3.69 x 8.5 inches; 3.15 pounds

Pros: Durable construction, comes with two batteries

Cons: No hard-sided carrying case

In addition to the standard screw and drill settings, the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Hammer Driver-Drill has a third option. This "hammer-drill" mode is what makes it such a versatile tool and is a feature that has saved me on several projects over the years.

When the hammer-drill setting is engaged, the DeWalt "hammers" as it drills, using a repetitive concussive blow like a jackhammer. Imagine you're hitting the back of the drill with a hammer, like a chisel, as you're drilling. That's the effect the hammer drill setting has and why it's so beneficial when you're trying to drill into tough material like brick and masonry.

Apart from the hammer drill setting, my favorite feature of this drill is its overall size and weight. The DeWalt packs so much power into such a small package. Its small size allows it to fit into tight workspaces and toolboxes and bags. The bright LED on the base of the drill is also a nice perk and comes in handy when working in dark corners, underneath furniture, or behind appliances.

It's not the cheapest option, but that is mostly because this kit includes two battery packs. You can then purchase other DeWalt 20V tools at a much cheaper "tool-only" price because you have a couple of backup batteries.

Best cordless drill on a budget

It might not be rugged enough to survive on a construction job site, but the affordable Black & Decker 20V Max has nearly as many features as a professional drill.

Clutch settings: 11

11 Volts: 20

20 Dimensions: 10.63 x 3.69 x 8.5 inches; 3.15 pounds

Pros: LED light, variable speed trigger

Cons: Heavier than more expensive options, lacks brushless motor

The best thing about the Black & Decker 20V Max , apart from its low price, is that it gives you all the fun bells and whistles of a higher-end option. It's not as durable as other drills that cost three or four times as much, but as long as you're careful with it and don't need to use it every day, it can tackle a wide variety of tasks that come up around the house.

Its 11-position clutch gives you a good range of adjustments. A 650 RPM max speed should be adequate for typical drilling and screwing. It's not as sleek or light as higher-end drills, but that's not too much of an issue for small, quick projects.

Something that I found useful on the Black & Decker 20V Max was the little bit holder on the bottom of the handle. It's not much, just a little cutout that allows you to clip in a spare bit, but things like that can be a time-saver.

The chances of damaging your drill are pretty good, no matter how careful you are with it. There is a peace of mind that comes with knowing that you'll only be out $40 if you drop it off a ladder. As someone who likes expensive, high-end tools, tossing around a $200 drill is a little nerve-wracking.

Best light-duty cordless drill $98.12 FROM AMAZON Originally $129.00 | Save 24%

The Bosch PS31-2A 12V is small and lightweight, the perfect tool to have on hand to tackle most light-duty household tasks.

Clutch settings: 20

20 Speeds: 2

2 Volts: 12

12 Dimensions: 7 x 2.5 x 7 inches (lwh); 1.8 pounds

Pros: Integrated bit holder, variable speed trigger, LED battery level

Cons: Not powerful enough for heavy-duty tasks, limited Bosch-compatible tools, too small for people with big hands

Don't be fooled by its small size. When working as a freelance furniture assembler, the Bosch PS31-2A 12V was my tool of choice, and I was routinely surprised at how much it could handle.

Its 20 clutch settings make it versatile enough for a range of jobs, with a low setting of 350 RPM and a higher option that can go up to 1300 RPM. This low-torque capability makes it perfect for working with fiberboard, particleboard, or any other delicate material that a more powerful drill would easily damage.

The slim battery design of the Bosch PS31-2A 12V is what makes it one of my favorite tools, giving it a pistol grip-style handle that allows it to fit into tight areas. The Bosch PS31-2A 12V comes with two of these batteries, so you can always have one charging and ready to switch out when you run low.

These smaller batteries are also what make the PS31-2A such a lightweight option. It came in handy when I would use it for installing high closet doors, a one-handed job that wouldn't have been possible with a heavier, clunky drill.

Its lack of a belt clip might seem inconvenient, but I prefer not having it for this drill. Since you're more than likely going to be using it on finished materials, having no sharp metal edges around reduces the possibility of accidentally scratching or denting any surfaces.

This drill wouldn't be ideal for heavy-duty jobs, but for most basic home repairs and maintenance, I've found it to be practically perfect.

Best compact cordless drill

The DeWalt Xtreme DCD701F2 12V Max Drill is a professional-grade tool that can stand up to the abuse of a rugged job site without the bulky size and weight of larger models.

Clutch settings: 15

15 Speeds: 2

2 Volts: 12

12 Dimensions: 9.1 x 9.1 x 9.1 inches; 1.9 pounds

Pros: Small size, versatile

Cons: Not powerful enough for extended, heavy-duty tasks

I love this little drill, and it's become my go-to option for most maintenance and repair jobs around the house.

It's essentially the same as a professional 18V or 20V drill, just scaled down to a less powerful 12V version. Even though it might lack the raw power of these heavier-duty options, it has all the extra features that come with a professional-quality model — LED light, clutch settings, brushless motor — without the heavy weight and bulky size. It's just 2 pounds, and I can use this thing all day and not get tired.

My favorite feature of this drill, other than its convenient size, is the placement of its LED light. Located at the bottom of the handle, facing up, it does a great job of illuminating your workspace. Other models with the LED below the trigger can cast frustrating shadows and sometimes cover up what you're working on.

I also love the overall feel of this drill. It has a great balance in your hand, and the smaller 2.0Ah battery pack doesn't make it too bottom-heavy like larger options. The rubber handle provides a nice, sturdy grip. Whether you're using it upright, upside down, or at an angle, you're always in control, making it easy to get jobs done quickly and correctly.

It's also nice and durable. The plastic housing has heavy-duty molded rubber protecting most of the edges and corners that could otherwise get dinged up from drops and falls.

Whether you're a DIY-er who doesn't need a bulkier option or you just want a capable drill to supplement your 20V powerhouse, this drill is a great choice.

Best impact driver cordless drill

What it lacks in versatility, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Surge 18-Volt impact driver makes up for in performance. It's specifically designed to sink a ton of fasteners with minimum user effort.

Volts: 18

18 Dimensions: 5 x 7.67 x 2.38 inches (lwh); 2.1 pounds

Pros: Small size, includes "self-tapping screw mode," can produce 3000 RPMs

Cons: Only designed for screwing fasteners, not drilling holes; battery not included

Impact drivers like the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Surge 18-Volt are different from typical drills in that they are designed primarily for one job: driving fasteners. This limits the range of jobs they can tackle. But if you need to sink a lot of screws with little effort, an impact driver is superior to almost anything.

Impact drivers use a concussive force to drive fasteners, but unlike hammer-drills that create downward force (think hitting the back of the drill with a hammer), impact drivers work by applying that force to the spinning motion of the bit. This increases the amount of torque they can create, which is why they're so effective. Impact drivers are also more compact than other drills, and the Fuel Surge is no different.

It can be difficult to distinguish between useful features and buzzwords in the power tool marketplace, but the "Surge" element of the Milwaukee M18 is pretty substantial. Unlike other impact drivers that use a hammer mechanism to generate their torque, the Surge design uses a hydraulic pump. That means the Surge design produces less torque, but it maintains this torque for a longer length of time. This adds up to a smoother operation, less vibration and noise, and a more comfortable tool to use.

This particular option is "tool-only," which means that it doesn't come with a battery. These options are substantially cheaper but only make sense if you already own a few 18V Milwaukee tools and have a supply of batteries already. If this is your first 18V Milwaukee tool, you'll need to buy a separate battery and charger.

What else we tested

What else we recommend and why:

DeWalt 8-Volt Max Cordless Gyroscopic Screwdriver : Electric screwdrivers don't pack as much power as a cordless drill, but they could be a great alternative if you don't have the budget or the need for one of our options above. The DeWalt 8-Volt is a great option and features a gyroscopic control that is surprisingly fun to use. Instead of a trigger, you twist the entire unit while you use it. The more you twist, the faster the drill spins, up to 430 RPM. It's even got an LED work light for use under the sink or behind appliances. My favorite thing about little electric screwdrivers like the DeWalt 8-Volt is how small they are.

Makita 18-Volt Cordless Hammer Driver Drill : This was my go-to drill of choice for years. It stacks up nearly as well as our top pick, the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Hammer Driver-Drill. Unfortunately, I think the trigger-mounted LED light is just too inconvenient, and its location can result in frustrating shadows on your workpieces. Other than that, this drill has been an absolute workhorse for me and will stand up to serious abuse on busy job sites. If you're not concerned about the LED, this drill is a great choice for anyone looking to pack some serious power in a relatively small package.

Our cordless drill testing methodology

As a former residential and commercial carpenter and all-around DIY-er, I have 20 years of experience using cordless drills. I've owned and used a wide variety of drill styles and sizes, from compact models for assembling modular furniture to heavy-duty hammer drills while on a large-scale construction crew in New York City. In addition to this hands-on experience, I've also been a freelance reporter for five years, covering the home and tool space.

This experience has given me comprehensive knowledge of trusted brands and of what works and what doesn't.

How we evaluate cordless drills

The following set of criteria was used to compare and contrast contenders for this guide:

Brand: While obscure or newer brands and companies may offer perfectly acceptable drills, I favored models that are made by those I have come to trust over the years. All of the brands on this list have a proven track record of producing high-quality, reliable products.

While obscure or newer brands and companies may offer perfectly acceptable drills, I favored models that are made by those I have come to trust over the years. All of the brands on this list have a proven track record of producing high-quality, reliable products. Batteries: Batteries can cost nearly as much as drills themselves, and I've found that it's always cheaper to find drills or kits that offer extra batteries, instead of purchasing them separately. To cut down on overall battery costs, I did my best to include options that either come with large battery packs or two battery packs. (The exception to this was the Black & Decker LBXR20 20V Max ⅜-Inch Cordless Drill , due to the fact that that category was specifically meant as a low-cost option).

Batteries can cost nearly as much as drills themselves, and I've found that it's always cheaper to find drills or kits that offer extra batteries, instead of purchasing them separately. To cut down on overall battery costs, I did my best to include options that either come with large battery packs or two battery packs. (The exception to this was the Black & Decker LBXR20 20V Max ⅜-Inch Cordless Drill , due to the fact that that category was specifically meant as a low-cost option). Price: A cordless drill can be a significant investment, and I kept that in mind while evaluating options and did my best to keep costs low. That being said, a low-quality drill isn't much use to anyone, so I made sure not to sacrifice quality and durability for affordability.

A cordless drill can be a significant investment, and I kept that in mind while evaluating options and did my best to keep costs low. That being said, a low-quality drill isn't much use to anyone, so I made sure not to sacrifice quality and durability for affordability. Weight and size: Lighter drills are typically easier to control and are especially useful when using them in awkward working areas, like reaching into the back of a cabinet or installing overhead hinges. Just like I did with price, I also made sure not to compromise effectiveness for a low weight. It's a tricky balance, but you'll find a wide range of weights and sizes, so whether you're building a deck, assembling a side table, or on top of a ladder mounting a smoke alarm, you'll find an appropriate option.

Lighter drills are typically easier to control and are especially useful when using them in awkward working areas, like reaching into the back of a cabinet or installing overhead hinges. Just like I did with price, I also made sure not to compromise effectiveness for a low weight. It's a tricky balance, but you'll find a wide range of weights and sizes, so whether you're building a deck, assembling a side table, or on top of a ladder mounting a smoke alarm, you'll find an appropriate option. Settings: The more torque and speed settings your drill offers, the more useful it will be. I kept this in mind when selecting our options and made an effort to always go with the drill that had the most settings to choose from.

What's a clutch?

Cordless drill FAQs

The two basic settings your drill will have are the clutch and speed settings. The clutch — the numbered collar on the front of the drill — allows you to adjust how much torque your drill produces. Torque is essentially the amount of rotational force your drill is applying to the fastener you're working with. This setting is important because different tasks require different amounts of torque. Too much and you could damage the material you're working with. Not enough and your drill won't have the power it needs to spin.

What clutch setting should I use?

Applying the correct amount of torque can be tricky at first, but a good rule of thumb to get you started is the larger the fastener, the higher amount of torque you want. For example, if you're using tiny screws, like when building a birdhouse, you'll want to keep the clutch dialed down pretty low. If you're cranking out a big lug nut on a piece of machinery, you'll want much more torque for that.

If you're not sure how much torque you need, it's always a good idea to start low and work your way up. If you're not using enough torque and the fastener is giving you too much resistance, the clutch will disengage the motor. (This is a good thing. It prevents you from stripping the fastener or breaking your drill bit.) Now you can ratchet up the torque another notch and try again. Keep repeating until you find the sweet spot that provides enough torque to do the job but not so much that it damages the fastener or the wood.

What speed setting should I use?



Most drills will have two or three speeds to choose from. These speed settings — combined with the torque settings — allow you to dial in your drill with precision. Lower speeds/higher torque settings are better for driving big fasteners, and high speed/low torque combinations are good for smaller fasteners and drilling small holes.

What's a brushless motor?

You'll see the term "brushless motor" a lot when looking at drills. It refers to the design of the motor and the mechanism it uses to spin the chuck (where the drill bit attaches). All cordless drills use magnets to spin the chuck of the drill, and for a while, small metal brushes were used to propel these magnets around. These are called "brushed" motors.

Brushless motors have an electronic component that eliminates the need for these brushes, which reduces friction and makes them a lot more efficient. It also uses less energy to get the job done. All of our options include brushless motors, except for our budget option, the Black & Decker 20V Max .

