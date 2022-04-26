COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was shot in the back seat of a car in East Colorado Springs.

On Monday, police responded to a reported shooting at 10 a.m. in the area of S. Murray Blvd. and Airport Rd.

At the scene, police found a man in the back seat of the car with a gunshot wound.

Police preformed life-saving measures on the man just before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a "bowl" haircut. He was last seen with a black backpack.

The suspect ran from the scene going South on Murray Blvd.

The post Man shot in back seat of car in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .