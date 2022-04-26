7 high protein meals that can help lower cholesterol and reduce heart disease risk

Oily fish like salmon is great for your heart. Getty

High cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease, but reducing saturated fat in the diet can help lower it.

Dietitian Dalhia Campbell said meals like overnight oats pack a protein punch and can help manage cholesterol levels.

Obesity physician and lipid specialist Dr. Spencer Nadolsky says lentils and oily fish are great too.

Fatty meats like pork ribs are high in saturated fat. Getty

High cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in the blood and naturally produced in the liver, but keeping your levels in check is important for staying healthy.

"We do need some cholesterol, and it is used to make some hormones, vitamin D, and is an important part of cell structure," dietitian Dalhia Campbell told Insider.

Saturated fats, which are found in some meat amongst other foods, raise cholesterol. However, it's possible to lower your cholesterol while still eating plenty of protein by focusing on lean meats and plant-based sources.

Coconut oil is high in saturated fat. Getty

There are two types of cholesterol.

There are two types of cholesterol: HDL and LDL.

"HDL is the healthier one as it collects cholesterol in the blood and takes it back to the liver where we get rid of excess," Campbell said. "LDL is the less healthy carrier as it carries cholesterol to the cells but on the way will often deposit some of the cholesterol in our arteries."

When cholesterol is deposited in our arteries it makes them narrower, meaning it's harder for the blood to get through and can sometimes cause complete blockages (leading to a heart attack or stroke), she explained.

To be healthy, we want to have a high ratio of HDL to LDL cholesterol.

Avocado and brown rice are good foods for lowering cholesterol. Getty

Limit saturated fats and eat a well-balanced diet to lower your cholesterol.

If your cholesterol (and specifically your LDL cholesterol) is too high, you're at greater risk of heart disease and stroke.

By reducing saturated fats in your diet, you can lower your cholesterol.

Saturated fats are usually hard, solid fats, Campbell said. They are found in fatty meats and fats such as butter, lard, palm oil, coconut oil, cream, pies, and pastry.

Campbell recommends minimizing these and eating healthier fats such as rapeseed oil, olive oils, oily fish, nuts, seeds, and avocado.

Eating a well balanced, fiber-rich diet including plenty of fruit, vegetables, beans, pulses, and whole grains can help manage cholesterol. Oats are also beneficial because they contain a substance called beta glucan which "mops up" cholesterol and reduces its absorption, Campbell said.

Maintaining a healthy body weight and being physically active also helps keep cholesterol levels in check, but genes play a role too, Campbell said.

Campbell shared seven meals that can help lower cholesterol levels, from red chili and bean soup to cauliflower dal.

Red chilli and bean soup. Getty

1. Red chilli and bean soup

Campbell recommends this recipe from Heart UK because the beans provide low-fat plant-based protein, and there's also plenty of vegetables.

"Beans are a great way to lower your cholesterol due to the soluble fiber contained in them," Dr. Spencer Nadolsky , a physician specializing in obesity and lipids, told Insider. "They also come with the added benefit of protein and help a lot with satiety."

Thai salmon fishcakes. Getty

2. Thai salmon fishcakes

This recipe for Thai salmon fishcakes is quick and easy.

"Fish are an excellent way of getting protein while also not elevating your cholesterol levels," Nadolsky said. "Salmon is relatively fatty compared to other fish but contains fatty acids that do not elevate cholesterol."

Tuscan bean and vegetable stew. Getty

3. Tuscan bean and vegetable stew

This stew recipe from the British Heart Foundation is low in saturated fat and includes plant-rich protein sources and vegetables, Campbell said. Serve with potatoes or brown rice.

Like the soup, the fiber in the beans helps lower cholesterol, Nadolsky added.

Cod is a high protein lean fish. Getty

4. Mexican-style cod with black bean salad and guacamole

This recipe contains lots of low-fat protein from the cod and black beans, as well as fiber and healthy fats from the avocado.

"Cod is a lean fish and a great source of protein while the beans can also help lower cholesterol at the same time," Nadolsky said.

Cauliflower dal. Getty

5. Cauliflower dal

This dal recipe is packed with lentils and vegetables.

Lentils are a great source of fiber and protein, which helps you stay fuller while lowering cholesterol, Nadolsky said.

6. Grilled mackerel, salmon, or tuna with sweet potato and greens

This recipe works well with any oily fish like mackerel, salmon, or tuna, all of which provide omega-3 fats which help keep cholesterol down, Nadolsky said.

Overnight oats get a protein boost from Greek yogurt. Getty

7. Overnight oats with raspberries and apple

Campbell recommends her own overnight oats recipe:

Ingredients

50g (1/3 cup) oats

100ml (1/2 cup) milk (semi-skimmed, skimmed, soya, oat or almond milk)

1 apple, grated with skin on

1 tsp honey

Small handful frozen raspberries

4-5 almonds, chopped

1 dollop natural low-fat Greek yogurt (or soy yogurt)



Method

Mix the oats, apple, and milk in a jar, top with the honey, raspberries, almonds, and yogurt. Add the lid and leave overnight in the fridge. In the morning, give it a stir and you are ready to go.

"Oats are a great way to lower cholesterol due to their soluble fiber content and the yogurt adds protein," Nadolsky said.