Family Relationships

My husband was a COVID doctor and my son was high risk. Here's what the pandemic taught me about perfectionism in motherhood.

By Anna Rollins
 2 days ago
I'm a perfectionist and the pandemic forced me to become a different mother.

  • My husband is a doctor who was taking care of COVID patients when the pandemic started.
  • Our son Charlie spent the months prior to March 2020 in the hospital with shallow breathing.
  • The pandemic taught me to let go of trying to be a perfect mother.

It was a sunny day in March 2020. I spent the afternoon grading papers while my son Charlie crawled beside my desk. Working from home with my toddler was challenging, but it was easier than being at the hospital, which was where my husband, James, was that day — and where Charlie had spent most of the preceding winter.

Months before we'd ever heard of COVID , Charlie's breathing became shallow, his ribs retracting with quickened respiration. Fortunately, my husband was calm: He's a hospital physician, well-acquainted with respiratory viruses. How fortunate, I thought, to live with a doctor when you had a very sick baby. We rushed Charlie to the hospital, where he spent two weeks receiving various treatments, including supplementary oxygen.

After we were discharged, I tried to quarantine Charlie. I avoided parties and busy stores. Still, several months later, Charlie developed an illness that would require another hospital stay. During this hospitalization, Charlie received an asthma diagnosis .

Days after discharge, the world shut down because of COVID-19. In pandemic isolation, I felt that I may finally be able to protect my son from the threat of illness.

I could not, however, protect my toddler from my physician husband .

My husband would strip naked before coming into the house after work

James was assigned to work on the COVID unit. Upon his return each day, he entered through the basement, stripping his scrubs and shoes. With a then-sacred vat of sanitizer, he washed his hands and forearms. He hung his N95 mask from a hook on the wall.

After showering, I winced as my deceptively healthy husband gave Charlie a kiss on the cheek. Charlie had a board book in his hands, extending it toward James: "Read! Read!" he cried.

I looked at James nervously and asked if he thought being so close was wise.

James paused, massaging Charlie's head. "I don't know," he said, finally. He grabbed a mask. "I'll use this."

Charlie immediately turned and pulled the piece of fabric off James's nose, giggling.

I wanted to protect my son, do the pandemic right, and follow the rules. But I didn't know what the rules were in this scenario. I couldn't determine how much risk bordered on negligence. I questioned whether living in the same household was unsafe, and whether it was irresponsible for James to continue kissing Charlie good night.

The pandemic taught me how to be a different mother

As a perfectionist, living in the gray area of what was right and what was possible was difficult. But ultimately, it made me a happier mother. Parenting through an impossible situation taught me to live with more ease.

As I worked from home with James away, I found myself dropping other rules, too: ones related to screen time and to sleep schedules.

Some days, Charlie was content, playing with his toys, happily eating the boiled carrots I made for his dinner. And on others, he threw his vegetables to the dogs.

I learned to view Charlie's health and disposition as things that were not entirely up to my good decisions.

Though Charlie relied on me and my love completely, so much of his well-being was outside of my control — and in this, there was comfort. I found myself moving through the day more intuitively, trusting my own inner wisdom as I parented Charlie.

When my husband received the vaccine, I began breathing easier, finally able to bask in the image of what should have always been a delight: a loving father with adoring son.

