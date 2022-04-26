ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lotto winner who has given away half of £115m winnings says helping is addictive

By Tom Wilkinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A lottery winner who has given away more than half of her £115 million fortune said she is addicted to giving to others.

Frances Connolly revealed she has already busted the charity budget she agreed for this year with husband Paddy – and has given away what they would have donated up to 2032.

The 55-year-old former social worker and teacher has set up two charitable foundations, one named after her late mother Kathleen Graham in their native Northern Ireland, and the PFC Trust in Hartlepool, where the couple have lived for 30 years.

On Saturday, a gala fundraiser, which she organised with 250 guests, made more than £100,000 for the PFC Trust, which supports local young carers, the elderly and refugees.

The Connollys won on the EuroMillions in 2019 and immediately gave away large chunks of cash to friends and family, using a list she prepared in advance of the win – which she always believed would happen.

She estimates she has given away £60m, including to charity, but does not keep a tally, joking she would be worried in case her 57-year-old husband saw it.

She said helping others, whether with money or by volunteering her time, lifted people’s spirits during lockdown.

She said: “It gives you a buzz and it’s addictive.

“I’m addicted to it now.”

Mrs Connolly has always been motivated to help others, volunteering for the St John Ambulance from age nine and setting up an Aids helpline when she was a student in Belfast.

The couple, who have three daughters – Catrina, 34, and twins Fiona and Natalie, 26 – are not extravagant with their wealth and Mrs Connolly has no desire to buy a yacht.

Their biggest expenditure after their win was a six-bedroom house in County Durham with seven acres of land, while Mr Connolly drives a second-hand Aston Martin, but Mrs Connolly scoffed at the idea of spending £13,000 on a console table.

When she saw a TV show where someone in Monaco spent £25,000 on a bottle of champagne, she immediately thought that could have put a young person on the property ladder.

If you're stupid before you get it, you're going to be stupid afterwards. Money's not going to make you sensible. Money liberates you to be the person that you want to be

Mrs Connolly

Mr Connolly still runs plastic businesses, while Mrs Connolly devotes her time to the trusts, which have backed local community groups to help people get into work, buy electronic tablets for old people so they can connect with their families, and supported refugees.

Young carers are particularly close to her heart, and the trust and personal donations have bought two caravans so they can go on respite breaks.

Mrs Connolly conceded she cannot “cure poverty” on her own, so she set up the trusts to get the backing of other people, supported by the groups she is setting out to help.

Asked why she was happy to give so much away, she said: “Oh, who needs all that money?

“Why wouldn’t you?

“I’ve done that all my life.

“I’m not being funny, I’d have been a millionaire anyway if I took back all the money I’ve given away over the years.

“People do ask, ‘How did you cope with that amount of money?’ I said, ‘I never did. It wasn’t in the bank two days’.

She added: “It’s still weird, but I’ve never actually had to come to terms with all that money because we had it for such a short amount of time.”

Mrs Connolly agreed to stop giving away large amounts but has already donated 2022’s agreed budget – and for a decade beyond.

She said: “This was just in January… we do a budget every year, we check what we’re spending.

“We’re (already) on 2032’s budget.

“We might have to revise that.”

Winning such a huge sum has obviously changed the pair’s lives, but Mrs Connolly said it does not alter your personality.

She said: “If you’re stupid before you get it, you’re going to be stupid afterwards.

“Money’s not going to make you sensible.

“Money liberates you to be the person that you want to be.

“If I had any advice for a winner, that’s what I’d say.

“Think about what type of person you are and what type of person you want to be.”

Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000

April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million. The couple took part in the Saturday X Lotto draw and were one of three winning entries who each...
LOTTERY
Narcity

A Lotto Ticket Worth $18.7M Has Yet To Be Claimed & Here Are The Winning Numbers

A Lotto ticket worth $18.7 million has still yet to be claimed — and it was the only one purchased across Canada that matched all six winning numbers. The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 6 are 2, 8, 9, 16, 39, and 49 and, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, someone in Surrey, B.C., bought the winning ticket.
LOTTERY
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Lottery
Indy100

Team of 21 lottery winners worth £146 million dig in for veterans’ charity

A team of 21 National Lottery winners with a combined wealth of £146 million have been digging in to support a charity for veterans.The winners, including a number of army and navy veterans, have got stuck to help Veterans’ Growth at its base at Rocks Farm Oast in Hastings, East Sussex, where it is preparing for its upcoming Chelsea Flower Show display.They have been been involved in building a wheelchair-accessible path, a cold frame, potting seedlings and creating a fence to prevent neighbouring cattle from trampling on the display.The charity, which has received £79,500 of National Lottery funding, supports veterans...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Lottery winner reveals the first thing she did after winning £115m

A woman who won £115 million in the 2019 EuroMillions, and who has already given away more than half of her winnings, has revealed the first thing she did after finding out.Frances Connolly, from Hartlepool, has spent the money on friends and family and set up two charitable foundations.Speaking to Sky News on Thursday 28 April, she recalled the moment she found out she had purchased a winning lottery ticket.Connolly said her husband Patrick had broken the news while she was sitting on the sofa watching TV.“My husband said, ‘I think I’ve got some good news for you’. He...
LOTTERY
Indy100

Royal Marines Band surprises housing estate with ‘incredible’ performance

A housing estate in Worcestershire was treated to a royal musical performance in celebration of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.Members of the Church Hill community in Redditch, near Birmingham, were surprised with a musical medley from The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth on Thursday.Afterwards, the band and locals sat down for a special Big Jubilee Lunch to discuss their plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which is set to take place between June 2 and June 5.The Church Hill Big Local Partnership project, funded by the National Lottery, will also host a Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5 and...
WORLD
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
Indy100

Mum of autistic son ‘blown away’ as eateries join ‘bring your own food’ scheme

A mother who has encouraged restaurants to allow parents of autistic children to bring their own food to help them feel more at ease when dining out said she has been “blown away” by the response to her plea.Maire Coyle described the move by some eateries in her local area as “one less thing for parents to have to worry about for their child” and something that would help families enjoy experiences that others might take for granted.The 35-year-old mother-of-two from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, has so far had six restaurants in Northern Ireland say they will accommodate families who want...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Record breaking 5ft 11in bottle of whisky to go under the hammer

The world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky – taller than most men and filled with a record breaking 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan – is to go under the hammer.When it goes on sale at Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull next month, containing the equivalent of 444 standard bottles, it is hoped The Intrepid will smash through the 1.9-million dollars (£1.5 million) mark and become the most expensive ever sold.Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull – who will lead the auction, said: “I’m sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by...
DRINKS
Comments / 0

