Fans send their love to ex-Blue Peter host Helen Skelton after split from husband

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Countryfile presenter and former Blue Peter host Helen Skelton recently split from her rugby player husband Richie Myler - and fans sent her their love.

On Monday, Skelton, 38, took to her Instagram stories to post an announcement about it and said Myler, 31, had "left the family home."

"Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children," she wrote, followed by two broken-hearted emojis.

Myler is a scrum-half and fullback for Leeds Rhinos and plays for England International.

In February, he tore his abductor muscle in the opening minutes of the Leeds Rhinos' first game of the season against the Warrington Wolves.

A week ago, he took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself training.

Skelton and Myler tied the knot in December 2013 after meeting with each other two years earlier when Richie was 21-years-old.

The wedding was in her childhood village near Penrith.

They went on to have three children with one another: Ernie, 6, Louis, 5, and four-month-old Elsie, and they share a home in Leeds.

Skelton's split comes hours after she had also taken to her Instagram Story to share a post about the stresses of motherhood and hinted at her personal issues.

"A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety and worries, full of exhaustion and lack of energy, full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids, full of pure joy," the post read, according to screenshots from DailyMail.

The last photo Skelton shared on Instagram of her husband showed them appearing cozy ahead of Valentine's Day.

When people found out about the break-up, they took to social media to share their love and support for her during this time.

One wrote on Twitter: "So sorry to hear the sad news so soon after giving birth, stay strong. We all love you."

"Sending love & hugs," another added.

A third wrote: "Sending you all the love and strength, mummy @HelenSkelton. You got this and are stronger than you could ever know, xx."

In an interview with Northern Echo in 2018, Skelton was asked about the secret to a happy marriage.

"We only married in 2013 - so ask me the secret in 10 years time. Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she said before adding that Myler is "the best dad."

