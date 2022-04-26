ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC's classic Parisian-style bistro Pastis coming to Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston

By Sherah Ndjongo, Nashville Tennessean
New York City’s adored French-style bistro Pastis will soon have a new location inside Nashville’s reconstructed May Hosiery mixed-use building. Respected restaurateur duo Keith McNally and Stephen Starr have signed a lease with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to debut Pastis in the former historical sock mill situated in the bustling, artsy Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

Recognized by The James Beard Foundation , esteemed restaurateur McNally first opened the Parisian-inspired Pastis in 1999. Its original site was a hotspot in NYC’s Meatpacking District before its temporary closure in 2014. McNally eventually teamed up with a fellow prestigious restaurateur, Starr, to resurrect Pastis in 2019 in a dreamy space down the street from its previous location.

Pastis in NYC captures the best of the Parisian chic essence, and its Nashville home is expected to live up to that standard. A gorgeous interior will be created with exposed brick, factory-style windows and signature decorative features unique to the Pastis style. Foodwise, classic dishes such as Steak Tartare, Escargots and Cheeseburger à l’Américaine are popular choices that guests are likely to anticipate to be included on the Nashville menu.

The Music City expansion of Pastis is being guided by AJ Capital Partners, a prominent Nashville-based real estate and hospital company, who is responsible for the development of 17.8 acres of multi-use real estate in Wedgewood-Houston. In February 2022, it added the successful launch of Soho House Nashville to its growing portfolio. AJ Capital Partners’ latest client, Pastis, will contribute to its increasing presence in the up-and-coming Wedgewood-Houston area.

Details regarding Pastis Nashville’s opening date have yet to be released.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NYC's classic Parisian-style bistro Pastis coming to Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston

