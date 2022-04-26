ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates place LHP Anthony Banda (illness) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-hander Anthony Banda on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a viral (non-COVID) illness.

The move is retroactive to Saturday for Banda, 28, who is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Left-hander Sam Howard was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Banda’s spot on the 28-man active roster.

Howard, 29, began the season on the 10-day IL with a back strain. He is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 3 2/3 innings at Indianapolis.

–Field Level Media

