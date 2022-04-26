ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCDB Fest 2022: A Celebration of Albany’s DIY Music Scene

By Peter Herrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday April 9th, the University at Albany’s student run radio station, WCDB 90.9FM, hosted their 2022 WCDB Fest at the Albany Barn. The day’s events featured local artists, businesses and bands, while celebrating the efforts and accomplishments of all those involved. The student organized event lasted late into the night and...

