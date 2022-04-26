Episode 2204 Lesson Plans: The Fungus Among Us

Genome sequences and expression data for partly and wholly mycoheterotrophic orchids shed light on shifts in nuclear genes that may help drive dependence on fungi for carbon. Most flowering plants (~400,000 species) are autotrophic and harvest chemical energy via photosynthesis, but <2% are heterotrophic and obtain energy from other sources. Of these, 4,500 species are parasites that gain carbon, water and essential nutrients in whole or part from other green plants1. Another 515 are full mycoheterotrophic plants (full MHPs) that have 'turned to the dark side' and obtain carbon, water and nutrients from below-ground fungi throughout their lives2. Most MHPs parasitize mycorrhizal fungi that receive carbon from their green-plant mutualists; a few parasitize fungi that rot wood or fallen leaves. MHPs have evolved more than 45 times, mostly in monocots, including 30 origins in the large orchid family, all of whose species are briefly mycoheterotrophic during seed germination and the early growth of their leafless protocorms3. The strong association of mycoheterotrophy with monocots may be due to their exclusive production of primary roots, given the restriction of mycoheterotrophy to plants with such roots4. But the genetic changes underlying the evolution of mycoheterotrophy remain incompletely understood. In this issue of Nature Plants, Li et al5. present genomic analyses on two mycoheterotrophic orchids which reveal the alterations in nuclear genomes and gene expression that may have shaped the evolution of mycoheterotrophy.

