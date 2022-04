In the third instalment of the series looking at players with the best value contracts in the NHL this season, we go to wingers. There are a number of wingers who have played very well this season on cheap deals. Some will be paid next season while others are still locked up on their great deals. Let’s take a look at the wingers with the best value in 2021-22 and some honourable mentions.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO