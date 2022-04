May corn was the leader in the corn pit as futures pushed to new contract highs (by ½¢). The final trades on the day were up 15¢, within pennies of the high for the day. New-crop corn did its best to ride the wave higher as futures were 8¢ higher on the last trade of the day. The high today was within 2¢ of the contract high on April 19.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO