This Is The Best Bar Food In Virginia

Photo: Getty Images

A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited for having the best bar food in Virginia .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the bar food in each state , which included Repeal Bourbons and Burgers as the top choice for Virginia.

" Repeal Bourbons and Burgers in Virginia Beach has a menu that is out of this world," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Natale wrote. "Tasty comfort foods like bourbon beer cheese and American nachos join more upscale bar noshes such as tempura fried mushrooms and Caprese with balsamic glaze. The must-have, though, is the Fire and Brimstone burger, which is a grilled patty layered with melted jack cheese, tabasco onion strings, fire-roasted habanero chutney, and a spicy sriracha aioli."

