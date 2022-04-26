ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Statistical Probability Of Love At First Sight’: Netflix Acquires ‘To All The Boys’ Producers’ YA Romance Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy & More

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Netflix has acquired global rights to ACE Entertainment ’s YA romance, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight , starring Haley Lu Richardson ( Unpregnant ), Ben Hardy ( 6 Underground ), Jameela Jamil ( The Good Place ), Rob Delaney ( Catastrophe ), Dexter Fletcher ( Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels ) and Sally Phillips ( Bridget Jones’s Diary ).

The film from director Vanessa Caswill (PBS’ Little Women miniseries) and the producers of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise is based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith. It watches as strangers Hadley (Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy) begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London. But is it misfortune or fate that separates them when they land? The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love — and London — may have a way of defying the odds.

Katie Lovejoy ( To All the Boys: Always and Forever ) adapted the screenplay, with Matt Kaplan producing via ACE Entertainment, and Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen and Aubrey Bendix overseeing the project for the company.

The Statistical Probability film originated at ACE, which locked in the adaptation rights to the novel, subsequently financing and producing the feature. It continues a fruitful partnership between Netflix and the production company, which produced not only all three films in the To All the Boys series, but the streamer’s upcoming YA feature Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between , as well.

Lionsgate International handled sales for the project.

