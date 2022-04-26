ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BravoCon Fan Event Returning In October to New York City

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
BravoCon is back: The fan event that first launched in 2019 but stayed dark during the pandemic will be back Oct. 14-16.

The three-day party will take place at the Javits Center in New York City and feature panels, live performances, and exclusive content for ticket holders.

“BravoCon emerged as a first-of-its-kind interactive event where ten thousand fans got to experience the massive Bravosphere come to life,” said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, in a statement. “After the last few years, we are especially excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our loyal fans for an even more memorable year.”

BravoCon’s first outing was a huge success: the three-day weekend that showcased 50 live events sold out. Close to 10,000 attended the event that showcased series like The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm and more.

