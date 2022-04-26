Deadline’s Sound & Screen Finalizes Lineup For Inaugural Concert Event

Click here to read the full article.

Sound & Screen , Deadline’s inaugural live concert showcasing the composers, music supervisors and songwriters behind the music of television’s buzziest shows, has set the lineup for its in-person event May 5 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

The free-to-attend evening will feature a 50-piece orchestra performing songs from 12 featured series, followed by panelists talking about their respective works. Those include some of the biggest names in music, from a virtual performance by The Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger for Apple TV+’s Slow Horses to in-person discussions with composers Daniel Pemberton, Amanda Jones, Sean Callery, Nico Muhly, Jeff Russo and Dan Romer; composer-songwriters Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore; and music supervisor Jen Malone.

The lineup features Amazon Studios’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ; Apple TV+’s Pachinko, Slow Horses and The Afterparty ; HBO/HBO Max’s Euphoria, Station Eleven, Somebody Somewhere and A Black Lady Sketch Show ; CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Picard and The Man Who Fell to Earth ; National Geographic’s Welcome to Earth and Paramount+’s Halo .

Sound & Screen will be co-hosted by Deadline’s Television Editor Peter White and editorial director and Crew Call podcast host Anthony D’Alessandro.

Click here to learn more and RSVP for the event, which you can only see in-person. Doors open at 6 p.m. PT and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Proof of Covid vaccination and a negative test result within 72 hours of the show is required for entrance.