‘Forever in your debt’: Local Purple Heart recipients receive Quilts of Valor

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

HAMLET — The Sandhills Quilters Guild presented six Quilts of Valor to veterans of the Richmond County chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Monday evening.

“These quilts of valor were made for you by members of the Sandhills Quilters Guild as a small token from our grateful hearts for the service you have rendered to America,” said Karen Marshall, a quilter volunteer with the Sandhills Guild since 2008. “While some may never meet you, you were on their minds as they pieced and quilted these gifts of thanks to you. It is our privilege to be able to present you with these Quilts of Valor.”

Each quilt contains a three-fold message, as well as a unique label that states the idea behind the quilt’s inception. Marshall said each quilt takes between 20 and 25 hours.

“First we honor you for your service, for your willingness to leave all you hold dear and to stand in harms way in a time of crisis,” Marshall stated. “Second, we note that freedom is never free, and our quilts are meant to say thank you for your many sacrifices. Finally, these quilts offer you comfort. It’s our quilty hug to you. As we sew, we hope our gratitude and caring will flow from our hearts through our hands into the quilt and eventually surround you with warmth and love.”

Staff Sergeant Leroy Crowder, Private First Class Grady Lee Freeman, Corporal Benjamin Pate, Specialist (E-4) Howard Rogers, Private Anthony Levan Streeter and Sergeant First Class Robert Lee Yancy all received quilts during the ceremony.

Quilters Amy Makson, Natalie Taylor, Tish McOlgan and Marshall draped the quilts over each of the veterans. They also shared if they happened to be the creator of the quilt that they were giving away.

“It inspires them and lifts them up for someone to do something for them,” said Charlie Tyler, Sergeant First Class with the 82nd Airborne Division. “They do a great job.”

Tyler received his quilt a few months ago. He arranged for the Guild to prepare the six quilts for some of the Purple Heart chapter members.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 and now has over 600 groups nationwide. Since 2018, they’ve made almost 300,000 quilts. Right before COVID-19, the Sandhills Quilters Guild reached a high of 34 quilts in one year given away.

Every local chapter of QOVF in March or April of this year was able to designate an honorary recipient of the 300,000 quilt, since that number will be reached sometime in that time span. The Sandhills chapter said they were able to nominate all six veterans at Monday’s ceremony as honorary recipients collectively.

“The story of these quilts began in the Sandhills by quilters who share your love of country,” Marshall said. “As of today, the story of these quilts becomes your story. We hope you will keep them with you, as a tangible reminder that there are 1000’s of women and men across this land who know that we are forever in your debt.”

