Chelsea, MA

Lynn man faces charges in shooting that wounded Chelsea grandmother

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELSEA, Mass. — An 18-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Chelsea that seriously injured a 68-year-old grandmother last week. Jefferson Barrillas, of Lynn, was arrested Tuesday in Malden and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on multiple charges,...

www.wcvb.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Chelsea District Court#Mass General Hospital
