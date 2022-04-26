Shelby Twp. police officer follows gut feeling, thwarts man carrying loaded gun to estranged wife's house

SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) - A police officer in Macomb County followed his instincts regarding a domestic incident, leading to the arrest of a man who threatened to shoot up his estranged wife's house and returned to the area with a loaded hand gun after an encounter with police.

Authorities with the Shelby Township Police said police officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Rhode on Sunday, April 24 after a woman called in fear of her estranged husband.

According to police, the caller said her husband, a 30-year-old male, had threatened to harm her and her family members, including her 2-year-old daughter.

The woman said her husband was on the way to shoot up the house.

Shelby Township police, along with Officer Joseph Bacci, a two year member of the department, responded to the home and spoke with the woman, who said she and her husband were going through a divorce.

The woman told officers she believed her husband stole a pair of handguns; police also learned the man is a reported drug user.

While police were speaking with the woman, her husband showed up to the home. Police said the man was upset and when questioned about the handguns, the man said he had sold them off.

The man was ordered by authorities to leave the home and not come back.

According to the department, Bacci felt uncomfortable when police left the woman's home and he returned to the area to keep surveillance.

Authorities said exactly 45 minutes after the male was told not to return to the area, Bacci spotted him driving back through the neighborhood towards his estranged wife's house.

The man saw the police officer and tried to get away, but Bacci was able to initiate a traffic stop at Van Dyke and Pacton, police confirmed.

Bacci called for back up while he spoke with the man. The officer found the male had a revoked diver's license and was able to place him under arrest.

"A search of the vehicle discovered a loaded handgun inside of the vehicle," the department said in a press release. "The male does not have a CCW permit and was carrying the weapon illegally. The male was arrested and charged."

Detective Lieutenant Terry Hogan commended Bacci and praised him for acting on his gut feeling.

“Officer Bacci’s instincts probably prevented a senseless tragedy from occurring today."