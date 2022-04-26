ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

So Much for Those Nets, Raptors Not Done Yet, and the Real Mavs Are Starting to Show Up

By Chris Vernon
Cover picture for the articleVerno and KOC discuss the Celtics’ surprising first-round sweep of the Nets and explain why Boston winning is ultimately good for the league (01:30). They debate...

fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: Here’s What Ben Simmons Told The Nets

When Ben Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn, he and the team both said it would take him some time to get back in the space mentally to play. Then back problems arose, delaying his return further. Now, according to Shams Charania, it’s both. Per Charania via Bleacher Report, “Ben...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Highlight Video Of Carmelo Anthony’s Son Going Viral

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, looks like a star in the making. A highlight video of Kiyan at a recent basketball tournament is going viral today. Melo’s son has some serious skill. In the highlight mix, he’s seen making a tough basket in transition, hitting a couple of deep...
NBA
FOX Sports

Is James Harden to blame for Sixers not closing out Raptors?

Joel Embiid is hobbling. James Harden is regressing. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are slumping. Is it time to panic in Philadelphia?. Following the 76ers’ 103-88 loss at home to the Fred VanVleet-less Raptors, Shannon Sharpe says his level of concern is only 3.5 out of 10 for Philly, which still leads 3-2 as the first-round series returns to Toronto — but that 3.5 can shoot up the scale quickly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas For The Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons For Lonzo Ball And Alex Caruso Could Be Good Trade For Both Teams

The Brooklyn Nets entered 2021-22 as the biggest favorites for the 2022 NBA championship, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving was unable to start the year for Brooklyn due to vaccination issues. 14 games into the 2021 season, Joe Harris was struck down with an ankle injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. The Nets didn’t miss a beat without their starting backcourt, racing out to a 22-9 record after their Christmas day victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Valanciunas and the Pelicans host conference foe Phoenix

LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference play. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
The Ringer

The Seven Biggest Questions Facing the Nets This Summer

James Harden showed up out of shape. Kyrie Irving was a part-time player. Ben Simmons ended up being a full-time fashionista. And now a disastrous, drama-filled season for the Nets is officially over following a first-round sweep to the Celtics. Injuries to key players, debatable coaching decisions, and an aging roster were also among the long list of factors at play in Brooklyn’s crash landing.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Ringer

A Drunk Wolves-Grizz Series, Harden’s Fall, the Sleeper Mavs, and Brooklyn’s Future With Bob Voulgaris and Van Lathan

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris to discuss the Suns’ Game 5 win over the Pelicans, why Bill believes the series will end in a Game 7, Mavericks-Jazz, the Raptors winning their second game in a row after going down 3-0 to the 76ers, the Grizzlies’ 111-109 win over the Timberwolves to go up 3-2 in the series, and more (1:50). Then Bill talks with Van Lathan about his new book, Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales From the Trenches of Transformation, what is next for the Nets after being swept in the first round of the playoffs, Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, and more (1:10:51).
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Legacies on the Line as 76ers Look To Close Out the Raptors

When the Philadelphia 76ers went up 3-0 in the best of seven series against the Toronto Raptors, many thought the series was over. Instead of focusing up and closing out the series in a sweep, the Sixers took their foot off the gas and lost both game 4 in Toronto and game 5 in Philadelphia. With the series shifting to Toronto for game 6 and all the pressure is on the team to close the Raptors with many 76ers’ legacies on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

