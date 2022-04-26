So Much for Those Nets, Raptors Not Done Yet, and the Real Mavs Are Starting to Show Up

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris to discuss the Suns’ Game 5 win over the Pelicans, why Bill believes the series will end in a Game 7, Mavericks-Jazz, the Raptors winning their second game in a row after going down 3-0 to the 76ers, the Grizzlies’ 111-109 win over the Timberwolves to go up 3-2 in the series, and more (1:50). Then Bill talks with Van Lathan about his new book, Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales From the Trenches of Transformation, what is next for the Nets after being swept in the first round of the playoffs, Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, and more (1:10:51).

