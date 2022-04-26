ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

‘I thought I was dead’: Woman survives on snow, yogurt in wilderness

By Marianne Mizera,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

A couple of days before she was rescued, a search helicopter flew right over where the woman, 52, was stranded -- but missed her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQh5O_0fKtpoea00

Just yogurt -- and snow. That’s what a 52-year-old woman subsisted on while stranded in the snow for six agonizing days in the remote mountain region of Northern California, authorities said.

Sheena Gullett’s terrifying ordeal started on April 14 when the pickup truck that the 52-year-old and her friend Justin Lonich, 48, were riding in became stuck in the heavy snow in Lassen County near Little Valley.

“During the six days she was stranded, she rationed a six-pack of yogurt, eating one per day,” said Lt. Dave Woginrich, of the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. “She did not have any water and had been eating snow.”

The person, in the end, who came to Gullett’s rescue, Sgt. Dustin Russell of the Sheriff's Office, said authorities are often called out to assist stranded hikers or motorists in those parts.

“But it’s not common to find them alive and for that long,” Russell told AccuWeather.

Gullett, bundled up on top but wearing light pants and socks, endured freezing temperatures throughout her lengthy ordeal as an air and ground search team tried desperately to reach her in the thick woods and snowy, rugged terrain.

Low temperatures hovered in the low teens during the initial nights before turning a bit milder, into the low 20s, in the final four days, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

In describing what happened during those frightening six days, Russell said the two had just wrapped up a job hauling away scrap metal from a property and were headed home to Little Valley -- about 160 miles north of Sacramento and 60 miles west of the Nevada border -- when they got stranded on April 14.

“They were coming back at night and [Gullett] said the visibility was bad from the snow,” he said.

Lonich and Gullett told officials they decided to wait out the storm that was passing through the area, spending the night in their car on a dirt road off Highway 44, between Harvey and Patterson mountains.

The next morning they discovered the car’s battery had died while Lonich was trying to charge his cellphone, so they ventured out to get help, heading back toward the highway. Along the way, however, Gullett started falling behind and the soles of her boots started to give way. Lonich, not realizing the two had become separated, went back to look for his friend but to no avail due to the heavy snowfall.

Lonich spent a two-day journey through the wilderness on foot in an effort to reach Highway 44, seeking shelter and building a campfire in between the progress he slowly made back.

On April 17, three days after becoming stranded, Lonich was able to flag down a vehicle and got a ride into Susanville, where he was able to report Gullett missing to authorities.

A search-and-rescue team comprising U.S. Forest Service, California Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s Office personnel quickly set out and combed the area on the ground and via helicopter, but there was no sign of Gullett or the vehicle. Snowy weather hampered an air search one day.

During all this time, Gullett was struggling to stay alert and alive as heavy snow was falling rapidly around her most days. The six-pack of yogurt was all that was left from an earlier grocery stop for also ribs and soda that she and Lonich had picked up before getting stuck.

“What made it most challenging was that Justin was completely unfamiliar with the area and the roads,” which made it difficult for the rescue crew to narrow down a search area, Russell said, adding that Gullett didn't have a cellphone and even if she did, cell service was non-existent in those parts of the state.

At one point, Lonich rode along with a sheriff’s deputy to better pinpoint the location where the two had abandoned the vehicle.

Russell was able to piece together some of the tidbits of information Lonich had provided to locate the truck -- and a visibly shaken Gullett -- several hours later and 12-and-a-half miles from the highway.

“She jumped out of the truck, stopped in her tracks and just broke down,” said Russell, who ran to her and gave her a big hug.

“She said, ‘I’m so glad that you found me. I thought I was dead,’” Russell recalled.

Gullett said that she had seen “the helicopter fly over a few days earlier, but because she was in a heavily wooded area they were unable to see her,” according to Russell.

She was taken to the closest medical facility for evaluation and is now back at home.

Gullett could not be reached for comment on her lengthy ordeal.

Several inches of snow were already on the ground when the pair set out for Little Valley that day. But their trip quickly turned dire with the approach of more wintry weather.

At about the time they became stranded, the California Department of Transportation was sending out snow advisories to travelers for several highways in northern parts of the state, including highways 44 and 299.

Three separate storm systems came through that area, from April 14-20, dumping much more snow, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, making it all the more difficult for the pair.

“A total of 1 to 3 feet may have fallen across the highest terrain in Northern California. In the area they were in, amounts may have been a bit lower, but it seems plausible they could have picked up a foot or two of snow over the course of the six days,” said Adam Douty, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

By the time she was rescued, there was a 2-foot snowbank on one side of Gullett's truck.

In the end, the abundance of snow and Gullett’s quick-thinking resourcefulness may have helped in her survival.

Her rescuer called it "amazing" that she managed to live through it.

As he was walking toward the truck after spotting it, he said, "I was dreading the worst and hoping for the best."

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Philo, CA
Lassen County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
County
Lassen County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#Heavy Snow#Low Teens#Accident#Sgt#The Sheriff S Office
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy