In the last few years LG's "C" series OLED models have risen to the top of my list as the best high-end TV for the money. The C2 is the first 2022 TV I've reviewed so it's too early to award it that crown, but so far it's the favorite. The C2 offers image quality that's a clear step above any non-OLED TV I've seen, a bigger range of sizes than ever including a new 42-inch option, and a price that's not too steep.

