ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Get 3 Free Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus — Our Fave Podcasts

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Podcast, music and book lovers, this is your lucky day! Let's get right down to it. From now through May 3, 2022, free-trial eligible customers can get three free months of Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited when you sign up for both. That's huge! Enjoy podcasts, over 90 million songs, thousands of audiobooks and so much more when you sign up !

Okay, now that you know the deal, we want to get you ready to go with our favorite celebrity-hosted podcasts so you can make the most out of your free months and beyond. Learn more about our five picks below!

Office Ladies : Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWC0B_0fKtoOR500
Amazon Music

Fans of The Office (a.k.a. basically everyone) will appreciate this re-watch podcast, hosted by two of the show's hilarious leading ladies. Learn exclusive insider scoops and stories from behind the scenes, and enjoy special episodes where the hosts welcome other actors and writers from the show like BJ Novak and Rainn Wilson !

See it!

Listen to Office Ladies on Amazon Music!

SmartLess : Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUb6A_0fKtoOR500
Amazon Music

This podcast is hosted by three of the most beloved actors in comedy and beyond. If you want to laugh, this is the way to go. In each episode, one host introduces a mystery guest to the other two. Guests have included Tom Hanks , Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel , Lebron James , Jennifer Aniston and so many more!

See it!

Listen to SmartLess on Amazon Music!

Best Friends : Nicole Byer, Sasheer Zamata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Qxwx_0fKtoOR500
Amazon Music

Want to kick back and giggle while hanging out with your BFFs? That's exactly what listening to this podcast feels like. The two comedians tackle celebrity crushes, internet memes, fun quizzes and also some seriously helpful topics like how to approach dating troubles and create boundaries!

See it!

Listen to Best Friends on Amazon Music!

The Bellas Podcast: Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhO2m_0fKtoOR500
Amazon Music

It's no surprise that the Bella Twins, who have taken on professional wrestling, a wine business, reality TV and so much more together are also killer podcast co-hosts. The sisters discuss real issues but also aren't afraid to debate silly things like the right way to put toilet paper on a roll. They also host many guests, from their partners, Bryan Danielson and Artem Chigvintsev , to Paris Hilton , Tyler Cameron , Snooki and many, many more!

See it!

Listen to The Bellas Podcast on Amazon Music!

LeVar Burton Reads : LeVar Burton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPmu2_0fKtoOR500
Amazon Music

We all have the fondest memories of Reading Rainbow , and now Burton is back, inviting listeners to "take a break from your daily life, and dive into a great story." His soothing voice combines with lovely soundscapes to leave you immersed in works by famous authors like Haruki Murakami , Octavia Butler and Stephen King !

See it!

Listen to LeVar Burton Reads on Amazon Music!

25 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for All Types of Moms

Read article

Looking for something else? Explore more podcasts on Amazon Music here !

Want more recommendations? Check out some of our other favorite things below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Snooki
Person
Angela Kinsey
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Octavia Butler
Person
Brie Bella
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
Cinema Blend

YouTube TV Is Offering A Free Trial And A Big Discount Afterwards, But You Have To Act Fast

With so many streaming services out there dedicated to creating original content and snatching up licensed hits of days past, from Netflix to Apple TV+ to the upcoming HBO Max and Discovery merger, it’s become easier for people switching away from cable and satellite to forget that streaming services like YouTube TV are around to fill the linear TV void. After all, there are tons of broadcast and cable shows that aren’t available the next day on Hulu or Peacock — I’m looking at you, Yellowstone and Better Call Saul. Now, YouTube TV is making it even easier, and temporarily cheaper, to sign up for its streaming plan, but this deal will only be around for a short while longer, so it’s important to act quick!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Streaming TV Services That Cost $20 a Month — or Less

TV lovers have more budget-friendly options these days than they may realize. A growing number of streaming services offer TV channels and shows for much less than traditional pay-TV providers generally charge. Some streaming services — including several of the following — even offer live TV. If you...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Deadline

Lionsgate Films To Stream Exclusively On Roku Channel After Starz Window

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Roku have struck a deal giving the studio’s feature films an exclusive streaming run on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel after they play on Starz. The multi-year output arrangement covers theatrical releases starting this year. Under the deal, the Roku Channel will have two windows for the Lionsgate titles — the first of which will follow their exclusive Starz stints and the second of which will be non-exclusive. Bolstered by a suite of original episodic and film titles, the Roku Channel has continued to gain scale as Roku has surpassed 60 million active accounts....
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Why Thousands of Netflix Users Are Canceling, and How to Quit

Streaming video giant Netflix recently shocked the entertainment industry by reporting the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period. Why are so many users leaving Netflix? The decline of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions is...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Hulu Users Report Widespread Issues With the Streaming Service

Users are reporting that Hulu is down and they are not able to access the app or even stream video on Thursday night. Users are reporting that the issues with Hulu are taking place with the on-demand and live TV parts of the service. Messages started arriving at Hulu around 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Chicago, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. have been reporting the most issues around Hulu on Thursday night into the app’s headquarters.
INTERNET
Us Weekly

Amazon Furniture Finds Even Better Than Way Day Deals — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's time to spruce up your home with some new furniture — so how about a few furniture deals from Amazon to get you started? Amazon has some seriously incredible, modern, decor-elevating furniture finds — and the low […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

126K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy