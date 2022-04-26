ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Puts His Own Spin on Jordan Davis’ No. 1 Hit, ‘Buy Dirt’ [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Combs is a big fan of Jordan Davis, so he paid homage to his fellow country star, posting a cover of Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt," to his social media. Mid-tempo and reflective, Davis' original version of "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — has sage life advice...

