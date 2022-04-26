Lower humidity, cooler temps through Thursday

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...

