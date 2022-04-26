ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lower humidity, cooler temps through Thursday

By Brantly Keiek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us will stay dry today, but we cannot rule out an isolated shower or two through the evening. Rain chances are low at just around 20 percent. Tonight into Wednesday morning, a weak cold front moves across the region...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
#Humid
News 12

Light rain for Tuesday, cooler temps to follow

Light rain showers arrive Tuesday with temperatures running a little below average through the end of the week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain is especially likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-50s...
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
WVNT-TV

Warming trend starts Thursday

Thursday, we start out chilly but make it back into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Mostly we can thank clear skies and high pressure for that, but winds will also be slowly shifting back to the south during the day which will have an impact too!
News 12

Breezy, cold overnight with warmup ahead of weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be breezy and cold overnight, but to expect a warmup over the weekend. THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and cool. Highs again in the mid to low 50s. Wind gusts 20 to 40 mph. Lows around 38. FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy and a touch...
The Independent

Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...
