Jack Harlow has become one of the biggest artists in the world over the last year. Harlow is considered to be a heartthrob of sorts these days, and as a result, he amassed a large fanbase who is always eager to consume his music. On May 6th, Harlow will be releasing his next album called Come Home The Kids Miss You. Two singles have dropped in relation to this album, including the song "First Class" which found itself as the number one track on the billboard charts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO