ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New air reports show LA is among most polluted in U.S.

By Taylor Torregano
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — This year’s State of the Air report by the American Lung...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polluted Air#Clean Air#Air Quality#Around The World#State Of The Air#Californians#Iqair
Phys.org

Wildfires in US, Canadian boreal forests could release sizable amount of remaining global carbon budget

A paper by U.S. scientists published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances today finds that fires occurring in U.S. and Canadian boreal forests between now and 2050 could release about 3% of the remaining global carbon budget unless greater investments are made to limit fire size in these carbon-rich forests. The first-of-its-kind study was led by Dr. Carly Phillips, a fellow with the Western States Climate Team at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and co-authored with a team of researchers from the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Tufts University, Harvard University, the University of California, and Hamilton College.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rigzone.com

PIOGA: Natural Gas Key To Maintaining U.S. Life Quality

Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association's President and Executive Director stressed the importance of natural gas for improving air quality. — As Earth Day 2022 came about, Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association President & Executive Director Daniel J. Weaver has stressed the importance both oil and gas have on the quality of life of citizens in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Digital Trends

What is Proposition 65 in California and will my phone kill me?

After buying one of the best smartphones, you may have been given pause during the glorious unboxing process by a California Proposition 65 warning. Big exclamation marks and warnings about cancer and birth defects and reproductive health could have you thinking “maybe this isn’t a thing I need in my life.” These Proposition 65 labels are everywhere, and it can be hard to figure out if the danger they present is real. Odds are if it’s dangerous in California, it’s probably dangerous elsewhere too, right? Let’s dig into this very sticky situation.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy