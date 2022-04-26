ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla sees shares fall after Elon Musk buys Twitter

WAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAND) - Tesla shares took a dip of as much as 10 percent after Elon Musk announced his purchase of social media giant Twitter. NBC News reports the drop in shares happened as Tesla investors began to digest the...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Truth About Cars

Unintended Consequences: Henrik Fisker Abandons Twitter After Musk Buys the Place

By now, save for only the least informed gearheads, almost everyone has heard Elon Musk has been successful, at least to this point, in his quest to buy Twitter. This development has caused no shortage of natterings in all corners of the internet, with tech blogs suddenly discovering the unpredictable and sometime unfathomable morass that is Musk’s social media presence. Auto journalists have been dealing with such issues for years.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Benzinga

Fisker CEO Disappears From Twitter As Elon Musk Seals Takeover

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker’s social media account disappeared from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Monday after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced a $44 billion takeover of the microblogging site. What Happened: Fisker’s account went dark from Twitter shortly after the deal announcement.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Tesla loses $126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc lost $126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc. Tesla is not involved in the Twitter deal, yet its shares...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy