ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Ag Head Plugs Carbon Capture as Climate Change Fix

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rising global temperatures could damage crop production, but farmers also need domestic oil and gas production to increase, Louisiana's agriculture commissioner says. “Climate change is real,” Commissioner Mike Strain told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. Strain said the answer is carbon...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsideClimate News

Proponents Say Storing Captured Carbon Underground Is Safe, But States Are Transferring Long-Term Liability for Such Projects to the Public

As states rush to enact rules and regulations for the underground storage of carbon dioxide, a key question is who will hold long-term responsibility for projects that could require monitoring for decades. The question is increasingly important, as a host of companies have proposed dozens of projects over the last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

FRA wants rails to commit to climate change targets

The Federal Railroad Administration is urging the railroads and rail equipment manufacturers to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to its new Climate Challenge initiative. The initiative, announced Friday in honor of Earth Day, will build upon the fuel efficiencies already inherent in freight rail relative to trucks...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
deseret.com

Why Cox got fired up over fossil fuel development and climate change

Gov. Spencer Cox defended supporting new oil and gas leases slated to be offered on federal public lands in Utah this summer, even as the state is grappling with the effects of an unprecedented drought that studies say is the worst in the region in 12 centuries. “I am so...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Natural Gas#Carbon Capture#Ap
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Wildfires in US, Canadian boreal forests could release sizable amount of remaining global carbon budget

A paper by U.S. scientists published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances today finds that fires occurring in U.S. and Canadian boreal forests between now and 2050 could release about 3% of the remaining global carbon budget unless greater investments are made to limit fire size in these carbon-rich forests. The first-of-its-kind study was led by Dr. Carly Phillips, a fellow with the Western States Climate Team at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and co-authored with a team of researchers from the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Tufts University, Harvard University, the University of California, and Hamilton College.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and...
HOUSTON, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Wind Power’s ‘Colossal Market Failure’ Threatens Climate Fight

Chinese companies could grab more of market as rivals stumble. Optimism abounds about the future of wind power, with a clean-energy boom powering robust growth in an industry that businesses and governments agree is key to slowing climate change. But a nagging problem could keep the sector from fulfilling that promise: Turbine makers are still struggling to translate soaring demand into profit.
INDUSTRY
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

PIOGA: Natural Gas Key To Maintaining U.S. Life Quality

Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association's President and Executive Director stressed the importance of natural gas for improving air quality. — As Earth Day 2022 came about, Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association President & Executive Director Daniel J. Weaver has stressed the importance both oil and gas have on the quality of life of citizens in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy