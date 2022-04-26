ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Winning Time’ war between Jerry West, HBO escalates

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiw8q_0fKteArf00

Jerry West is willing to go to the mattresses over his depiction in HBO’s “Winning Time,” and the network isn’t backing down.

Last week, West’s attorneys sent a letter to HBO demanding an apology and retraction over his portrayal in the series , which features actor Jason Clarke in the role.

“The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters,” West, 83, told former Los Angeles Times sports editor, Bill Dwyre, of the series, which is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime,” chronicling the Lakers’ dynasty of the 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XN5iM_0fKteArf00
Jason Clarke portrays Jerry West in HBO’s “Winning Time.”
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253K7t_0fKteArf00
Jerry West when he coached the Lakers, circa 1978.
Getty Images

“They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

On Tuesday, however, HBO released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter defending itself.

“HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes,” the network said. “‘Winning Time’ is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

The fight between West and HBO has been percolating for several weeks, with West’s attorney calling the on-screen performance a “baseless and defamatory portrayal.”

“The portrayal of NBA icon and L.A. Lakers legend Jerry West in ‘Winning Time’ is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family,” said Skip Miller, an attorney for West, according to ESPN .

While the show has a disclaimer stating that events have been dramatized, West’s legal team did not believe it shields them from liability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31d8qJ_0fKteArf00
Jerry West at Dr. Jerry Buss’ memorial service in 2013
Getty Images

West is depicted as a hothead in the series, which was recently renewed for a second season.

“You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter read. “You thereby violated the law.”

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

HBO responds to Jerry West demanding ‘Winning Time’ retraction: ‘Not a documentary’

HBO responded Tuesday against criticisms of its sports drama series: “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”. Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were among former Los Angeles Lakers personnel who expressed their displeasure over their depictions in the series, which documents the showtime era of the NBA franchise. West’s lawyers reportedly demanded a retraction over the depiction of West – played by actor Jason Clarke — which allegedly describes him “as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic.”
BASKETBALL
Primetimer

HBO defends Winning Time after Jerry West condemnation: It's "based on extensive factual research"

One week after the Los Angeles Lakers legend demanded a retraction and apology, HBO released a statement firing back at West. “HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes," HBO said in its statement. "Winning Time is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Jerry West On Tuesday

One week ago, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West made it clear he was not happy with the way he was depicted in HBO’s “Winning Time.”. He sent a letter, via his attorney, to HBO demanding an apology. “You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter reads, via the Los Angeles Times. “You thereby violated the law.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Clarke
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Jerry West
The Spun

Look: HBO Has Responded To Jerry West’s Complaints

Last week, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West made it clear he was not happy with the way he was depicted in HBO’s “Winning Time.”. He sent a letter, via his attorney, to HBO demanding an apology. “You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter reads, via the Los Angeles Times. “You thereby violated the law.”
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

HBO defends 'Winning Time' after scathing criticism from Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

HBO responded Tuesday to criticism from Los Angeles Lakers legends Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar regarding the veracity of their depictions on the hit series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." Last week, both West and Abdul-Jabbar ripped their portrayals on the show, which chronicles the early 1980s Showtime Lakers following the purchase of the franchise by Jerry Buss and the drafting of Magic Johnson. Attorneys for West, the former Lakers player and general manager, sent a letter to HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and executive producer Adam McKay setting a May 3 deadline for a retraction of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Attorneys#Lakers#Los Angeles Times#Ap#The Supreme Court
Primetimer

Showtime Lakers author Jeff Pearlman understands why there's a backlash to Winning Time, says he'd love Brad Pitt or J.K. Simmons to play Phil Jackson

“I don’t get mad when people are talking about that. Obviously, people have a right,” Pearlman tells Variety of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West recently lashing out at the HBO series based on his book. “Some guy is writing a book. You don’t know him. ‘OK, well, how much are you going to pay me?’ I’m not going to pay you. ‘Well, what about editorial control?’ No, you have no editorial control. ‘Well, can I read my quotes before?’ Actually, you can’t. I get why people don’t talk to us. It always rubs my motor a little bit. I’m going to call every other teammate and every ball boy and every Laker girl, and I’m going to record the hell out of this… It makes sense that they have weird feelings about it. I harbor no grudge or ill will or anything." As for who he'd like to play Jackson in a potential Winning Time series focused on the Kobe-Shaq Lakers, Pearlman says Simmons is "not bad," but probably too old. "I would probably try to pull Brad Pitt," he says. "That’d be amazing. They optioned the book and people always get excited over things way prematurely. A lot has to happen. If the show ended right now, I just had the luckiest run in my life. It’s all gravy for me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
MLB

Help pick the best baseball movie ever

It's one thing to like a different team from your friends. After all, your fandom could come from where you grew up, or perhaps your parents indoctrinated you into the club early on, or there was a favorite player who caught your eye. But to like different baseball movies? That's a matter of taste, of discernment, of emotional intelligence. How can you, a "Bull Durham" fanatic, for instance, possibly have anything in common with someone who only respects "Rookie of the Year" as the greatest baseball movie of all time?
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy