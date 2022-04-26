‘Winning Time’ war between Jerry West, HBO escalates

Jerry West is willing to go to the mattresses over his depiction in HBO’s “Winning Time,” and the network isn’t backing down.

Last week, West’s attorneys sent a letter to HBO demanding an apology and retraction over his portrayal in the series , which features actor Jason Clarke in the role.

“The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters,” West, 83, told former Los Angeles Times sports editor, Bill Dwyre, of the series, which is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime,” chronicling the Lakers’ dynasty of the 1980s.

Jason Clarke portrays Jerry West in HBO’s “Winning Time.” AP

Jerry West when he coached the Lakers, circa 1978. Getty Images

“They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

On Tuesday, however, HBO released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter defending itself.

“HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes,” the network said. “‘Winning Time’ is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

The fight between West and HBO has been percolating for several weeks, with West’s attorney calling the on-screen performance a “baseless and defamatory portrayal.”

“The portrayal of NBA icon and L.A. Lakers legend Jerry West in ‘Winning Time’ is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family,” said Skip Miller, an attorney for West, according to ESPN .

While the show has a disclaimer stating that events have been dramatized, West’s legal team did not believe it shields them from liability.

Jerry West at Dr. Jerry Buss’ memorial service in 2013 Getty Images

West is depicted as a hothead in the series, which was recently renewed for a second season.

“You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter read. “You thereby violated the law.”