Acupressure Products: Your New Favorite Friend

New products on the market make the age-old practice of acupressure more accessible for daily use. These acupressure products may relieve back pain, headaches, tension, and other physical discomforts.

Aging, injuries, arthritis , inclement weather , and other life realities can bring on stiff muscles and achy bones. Sometimes, it can be hard to move around, even if it’s just our bodies reminding us of the cold, damp weather or that nature hike we took with the grandkids. Or it’s an irritable mood caused by nothing. But whatever it is, we want something to help us feel better.

The answer might be acupressure, restoring your body’s natural balance and making you feel healthier using principles of Eastern medicine. Today’s acupressure products make the practice easily accessible.

What is acupressure?

Acupressure is a safe, gentle alternative therapy that eases symptoms from back pain, headache, fatigue, anxiety, stress and tension, and various other disorders. And it does so without using invasive techniques. Instead, trained practitioners put light pressure on key body points using their thumbs, fingers, and sometimes elbows. The pressure can be held from seconds to minutes.

Eastern practitioners believe disease occurs because of internal (emotional), external (climate related), or other causes (such as trauma or an unhealthy lifestyle). In addition, routine changes impact the body daily, affecting the flow of qi (“chee”), which is considered vital energy. Chinese medical theory aims to correct this balance by producing harmony in the body.

Qi flows through channels (meridians) near the body’s surface, like blood circulates through the body to sustain life. We enjoy good health when qi flows smoothly. However, if the energy is blocked (from trauma, for example), acupressure can release qi to help restore the body’s balance.

Even some Westerners who are unaware or unaccepting of Eastern medicine may have benefited from acupressure principles. Professional massages and some self-massage points can help ease pain, including headaches and back pain, while promoting stress relief and relaxation. Motion sickness bracelets are a type of acupressure product – they target an acupressure point on the inside of the wrist to ease the nausea from rough boat rides, long car trips, air flights, and even morning sickness.

Acupressure products

Tools for home use apply acupressure principles by working with your body’s pressure points.

Easily accessible and affordable acupressure products include:

Acupressure mat and pillow sets : At first, these can feel like a bed full of tiny acupuncture-type needles. But when used correctly, they don’t cause pain. Instead, you’ll notice that pressure on critical nerves can help reduce pain and stimulate blood flow.

At first, these can feel like a bed full of tiny acupuncture-type needles. But when used correctly, they don’t cause pain. Instead, you’ll notice that pressure on critical nerves can help reduce pain and stimulate blood flow. Foot massagers : These devices, meant to ease pain and stimulate blood flow in the feet, come in various sizes and configurations, even some small enough to carry around.

These devices, meant to ease pain and stimulate blood flow in the feet, come in various sizes and configurations, even some small enough to carry around. Massage sandals: The soles of these slip-on sandals have flexible spikes or embedded stones that touch meridians in feet and improve blood flow, from therapeutic foot massage sandals to everyday slippers .

The soles of these slip-on sandals have flexible spikes or embedded stones that touch meridians in feet and improve blood flow, from therapeutic foot massage sandals to everyday slippers . Massage rings and rollers focused on hands and fingers: Prickly surfaces apply pressure to points on hands.

If you suffer from chronic pain or other unwanted symptoms, acupressure products may help relieve your discomfort. Be sure to check with a respected medical practitioner, too, to ensure that your symptoms are not caused by a serious underlying condition.

As an Amazon Associate, Seniors Guide may earn from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

The post Acupressure Products: Your New Favorite Friend appeared first on Seniors Guide .