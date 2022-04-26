Impact Analysis: Sylvester Smith becomes Tennessee’s ninth 2023 commit
By Eric Cain • VolQuest
3 days ago
Tennessee added another commit for the 2023 class in Munford, Ala. defensive back Sylvester Smith. He becomes the Vols fifth defensive pledge, along with fellow defensive back Jack Luttrell, defensive lineman Nathan Robinson, linebacker Caleb Herring and lineman Trevor Duncan. The athlete can play multiple spots in the backend...
Clemson has landed in another 2023 four-star recruits’ top choices as in-state prospect Markee Anderson announced his top four schools on Twitter this Saturday.
Playing out of Dorman high school in Roebuck, South Carolina, the offensive lineman is a coveted recruit for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Anderson is the No.149 national prospect and the No.7 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class.
The four schools Anderson announced he would be choosing between are Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, and South Carolina. Based on the school choices, it seems he wants to stay closer to home, which should give the Tigers an excellent opportunity to land the highly touted offensive lineman.
Top 4 list Clemson🟠🟣LSU🟣🟡UNC🔵⚪️USC🔴⚫️(Alphabetical Order)(Still changing)@Dorman_OL @DormanAthletics @UnderArmour @HighSchoolBlitz @PalmettoPrepsSC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Mzs7BI0tch
— Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) April 30, 2022
Andrew Booth Jr.'s top highlights at Clemson
Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was the first Tiger to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft after the Minnesota Vikings selected him at No. 42.
Despite being projected as a first-round selection in most mock drafts, Booth ultimately had to wait until day two to be drafted. He was the sixth cornerback selected in the Draft, with Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) and Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) highlighting the group ahead of him.
Injury concerns seemed to play a factor in Booth’s fall, as he underwent sports hernia surgery in March. Still, the second-round selection is an impressive accomplishment for a promising, young player with plenty of upside.
With the pick, the Vikings could have a day-one starter opposite of veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about the Clemson Tiger heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
What a moment!
Go be great, @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/GDJ4WeiXcC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022
