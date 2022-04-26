ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 Props: When will QB Malik Willis be selected and which team will take him?

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfLkX_0fKtc8Fs00

The 2022 NFL Draft isn’t flush with quarterback talent. There’s no Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck standing as a surefire No. 1 pick. There might not even be a passer selected in the top five despite needy teams like the Lions, Texans and Giants all holding high-value picks.

When we see our first QB drafted could all depend on how teams judge Malik Willis. The Auburn transfer torched a mostly-underwhelming slate of competition in two seasons at Liberty, showcasing a rocket arm and the speed to escape collapsing pockets. He’s currently the favorite (-180) to be the first quarterback drafted, ahead of Pitt star Kenny Pickett (+140), per Tipico.

Just where Willis ends up is tougher to gauge. Tipico Sportsbook currently lists six destinations at +750 odds or shorter:

  • Carolina Panthers (+240)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+320)
  • Detroit Lions (+380)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+380)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+400)
  • New Orleans Saints (+750)

Any would be a reasonable landing spot for a player with a high ceiling but also a low floor in the NFL. So what makes sense here?

The Pick: Malik Willis as the first QB off the board (-180) and drafted by the Carolina Panthers (+240). Carolina fits a pattern of desperate need — it just announced Sam Darnold is its current starter — and opportunity at the sixth overall pick. Matt Rhule is coaching for his job in Charlotte. A season in which Willis shows even the slightest flashes of being a franchise quarterback could be enough to keep him employed in 2023.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Going Viral

Tonight, NFL dreams will come true as players hear their names called in this year’s draft. 10 years ago, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson was one of these players. When Wilson was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, it was obviously a joyous occasion for him and his family.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Luck
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Texans#Giants#Auburn#Liberty#Tipico Sportsbook#New Orleans#The Carolina Panthers
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Owner Speaks Out On Colin Kaepernick: Fans React

Colin Kaepernick has been working hard the past few months in an effort to earn a second shot in the NFL. Though he hasn’t received a tryout offer just yet, at least one NFL owner believes in him. During an interview on Race in America: A Candid Conversation, Las...
NFL
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Reportedly Closing In On New Job

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks set to have a new job for the 2022 NFL season. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Payton is closing in on a deal with Fox Sports. He’s expected to be a studio analyst for the network. Marchand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Praised 1 NFL Team’s Draft Last Night

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books as teams prepare for rounds two and three tonight. There was plenty of action – and plenty of trading – going on during the first round. One team that made a move late in the first round may have sealed the best Day 1 haul: the New York Jets.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy