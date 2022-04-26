ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Fire at L&W Scrap Metal

hopeprescott.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Fire Department responded to a fire at L &W Scrap Metal on Highway 29 South Tuesday shortly after...

hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Hope, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Hope, AR
The Independent

Family demands airport closure after UPS pilot crashes into chimney and dies

The father of a pilot who was killed after her plane crashed into a potato processing plant with a large chimney has urged authorities to close the nearby landing strip. Brittney Infanger, 30, was flying UPS packages from Salt Lake City in Utah to Burley in Idaho when her plane crashed into the Gem State Processing Plant in Heyburn, Idaho, last week.Her father, Jim Bob Infanger, told local press that his daughter had 11 years of flying experience.“There’s a 60-ft chimney sticking out of the food processing plant – no lights on it, dead centre – straight across the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#L W Scrap Metal#The Hope Fire Department
KFVS12

Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators say the man who turned a gun on himself following a high-speed chase Monday night through Paragould was accused in a Fulton County murder. The chase ended in a crash on Highway 412 (West Kingshighway) near the Goodwill and Aldi stores. On Tuesday morning, Fulton...
PARAGOULD, AR
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Miya Denise McBride, of Shreveport, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on I-20. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little after 6 a.m. on I-20 near the Jewella exit [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

Stolen trailer found abandoned south of Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are warning the public to secure their trailers after finding a stolen utility trailer near Gorum Thursday afternoon. The La DOTD reported an abandoned trailer on La Hwy 119 near the Longleaf Trail around 3:00 p.m. When Sgt. Dalme arrived he discovered the 2009 Top Hat 16-foot trailer was stolen from a business just north of Natchitoches Wednesday night. The trailer has been returned to the owner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

2 men shot in overnight drive-by shooting in Sunset Acres neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours of Monday, April 25. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Canal Boulevard in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood. A white SUV drove by and someone fired shots from the vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy