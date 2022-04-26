ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

There’s a Reason No Smart Buyer Already Purchased Twitter

By Siva Vaidhyanathan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if I were to tell you that Twitter is not that important in the world?. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe it is important. It’s certainly important to some people, namely an otherwise successful investor—the richest human in the history of the world for now—who borrowed and begged for $44 billion to...

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Elon Musk
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
Interesting Engineering

Here's what $44 billion dollars can buy. Besides Twitter

As the year 2021 came to a close, we reported a relatively insignificant story about an online game that lets you spend billions of dollars as though you were Elon Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet. Little did we know that Musk himself was pondering over this question and, less than 30 days later, had made up his mind to invest in Twitter?
Fast Company

Twitter, Airbnb, Reddit, and over 350 companies come out in support of national paid leave

The Build Back Better Act remains stalled in Congress, which means some of its most important provisions that would help Americans in their everyday lives remain up in the air. One of these provisions includes a national family and medical leave federal program, which would guarantee that Americans would be able to take paid time off from work if they or a family member became sick or have a new child.
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
TechSpot

Facebook user numbers bounced back last quarter, but metaverse business lost another $2.9 billion

What just happened? Facebook has seen its number of daily active users (DAUs) increase in Q1 2022 after experiencing its first-ever decline a quarter earlier, helping push its shares up 19%. But the AR and VR division (Reality Labs), an important part of its metaverse plans, lost $2.96 billion, adding to the $10.2 billion loss it recorded throughout last year.
Popculture

Netflix Officially Adding Commercials

It's the end of an era for Netflix. While the service has long been praised for its lack of ads and commercials, Netflix is reversing its course on the matter. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said that ads will soon be incorporated into the service. Hastings'...
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Twitter miscounted its daily users for 3 years straight

A few days ago, our team had a heated internal math debate over a story. Well, it turns out that Twitter could have a few more of these debates themselves. For three years straight, Twitter miscounted its amount of daily users, overcounting by up to 1.9 million users each quarter. The good news is that it isn’t too huge of a deal, considering the company has around 230 million daily users.
Primetimer

Netflix's woes could be traced back to Insatiable, "Walmart-ization" and the ouster of key executive Cindy Holland

Holland was Ted Sarandos' first hire when he opened a little office in Hollywood in 2002 to begin Netflix's foray into streaming. In September 2020, Holland was ousted after 18 years shortly after Sarandos was named Netflix's co-CEO and Bela Bajaria was named the sole head of Netflix's TV efforts. "Important multihyphenates who work or have worked with Netflix say it was Holland rather than Ted Sarandos, then chief content officer, who gave Netflix its profile as a home to buzzy, quality shows," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters. As one person put it: “That service was built on the back of Cindy Holland’s taste. I could give you a list of names of people who would lie down on railroad tracks for her. Ted is a fan (of content), not a picker. He’s a cheerleader and a good cheerleader, to a degree.” But Holland had a "spendy approach" to ordering TV shows and Sarandos realized that to compete without Friends or The Office, Netflix had to ramp up the number of TV shows it offered. Another key moment in Netflix history was ordering Insatiable. Masters reports that Holland passed on the controversial series that The CW previously rejected. But Bajaria opted to order Insatiable. One prominent Netflix supplier calls Bajaria’s decision “the beginning of the Walmart-ization” of the streamer. “It’s called Insatiable-gate within the halls of Netflix,” this source says. “It gave the power of greenlight to several people. It caused absolute demoralization and chaos. Everybody thought it was a terrible thing Ted did, allowing one team to greenlight something that another team had passed on.” Meanwhile, Masters reports Netflix executives began to worry about the burgeoning number of shows. “It was, ‘Hey, guys, do we think this is enough? Because we are cannibalizing our own sh*t,'” says a former insider. Holland shared the same concern, worrying about the lack of curation and quality control. An insider tells Masters that the response was that things would work out fine if maybe one in 10 shows worked. In the end, Sarandos decided to go with Bajaria and oust Holland.
TV & VIDEOS

