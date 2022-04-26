Getting into Overwatch 2's PvP is possible via Twitch drops

Can you believe that Overwatch 2 is something we can all play soon? Those of us with beta access will be able to, and we’ll outline how you can scoop up an invite below.

How to get in the Overwatch 2 beta

Starting April 27, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. PDT // 1:00 P.M. EDT through 6:00 P.M PDT // 9:00 P.M. EDT, Twitch drops will be enabled for Overwatch 2. You’ll need to watch any streamer with beta access drops enabled for four hours (watch time will be accurate regardless of who you watch). Only certain streamers are participating, though. Let’s list some of them below.

Streamers with Overwatch 2 beta drops enabled:

Pokimane

xQc

Fextralife

Lirik

A_Seagull

ml7

AlphaCast

Asmongold

Flats

Supertf

There are loads more of eligible broadcasts too, all of which are listed on Blizzard’s official FAQ page. Remember, to gain a beta invite; you must link your Twitch and Battle.net accounts, or else all of this effort will be for nothing.

GLHF’s preview of the Overwatch 2 is pretty positive, even if it feels more like an annual Call of Duty game rather than a full-on sequel. It’s the only place where the railgun-wielding Sojourn is available, and thankfully the in-game ping system means you can avoid (some) toxicity.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.