If you want to start shooting cinematic footage but don't want to splash out on a whole new camera setup, the ShiftCam Videography ProLens Kit is a smart alternative. Both the 1.33x anamorphic lens and the 60mm telephoto can be attached to your phone's main camera using either a universal mounting system or an in-case mounting system specific to your phone. The footage does look better than using your phone's standard lens, but you will need editing software to de-squeeze the anamorphic video – though it's not a hard process.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO