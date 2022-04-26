ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 Props: Avoid the smokescreens on Aidan Hutchinson going No. 1 overall

By Christian D'Andrea
 3 days ago
This is a pretty common exercise in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. Even though one player appears to have run away with the top overall spot, smokescreens begin to pop up suggesting he’s not the guy. In 2021, it was Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence. In 2022 it’s Travon Walker creeping up on Aidan Hutchinson.

Walker is a stellar athlete who can be a very good player. He is not Hutchinson, however, which is why the Michigan All-American is currently a +150 underdog, per Tipico, to be anything but the first man off draft boards Thursday night. And while Walker’s athleticism and spot on a stacked Georgia team could be enough to make you forget about the 9.5 sacks in 29 career games (Hutchinson had 14 in 14 games last year), remember that the former Wolverine is historically quick as well:

The pick: Aidan Hutchinson No. 1 overall pick (+200).

