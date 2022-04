The 2022 NFL Draft is here and it is time to look at what may happen. Here is the 2021 NFL Mock Draft April 28. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, DL, Georgia. It is rumored that the Jaguars are arguing over who to take. General Manager Trent Baalke wants Walker so that may be the pick. He will aid the Jaguars’ pass rush across from Josh Allen.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO