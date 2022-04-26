ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Jeremy Nathaniel Hardy

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
 3 days ago
Mr. Jeremy Nathaniel Hardy , age 44, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on April 21, 2022.

Mr. Hardy was born on February 18, 1978 in Rome, GA, to his parents: Dewey Hardy and Debbie Schmeck Fincher.

Jeremy was self employed in construction. He enjoyed Georgia Bulldog Football, The Atlanta Braves and The Atlanta Falcons. He was an avid sports fan!

Mr. Hardy will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jeremy is survived by his son, Tyler Hardy of Rockmart, GA; sister, Jennifer Gates of Cedartown, GA; brothers: Timmy Gates of Cedartown, GA, Tommy Gates of Aragon, GA, Troy Hardy of Rockmart, GA, and Caleb Fincher of Cartersville, GA and his step-mom, Tammy Hardy of Rockmart, GA.

Mr. Hardy will be cremated and no formal services are being planned at this time.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jeremy Nathaniel.




Polk Today

