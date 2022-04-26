ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

High school sports: Two local players fare well early in FHSAA tennis championships

By Staff report
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38v4Ki_0fKta5g700

It was a good start to the FHSAA Class 3A state tennis championships on Monday and on Tuesday morning in Seminole County for a pair of local athletes.

Belleview’s Delaney Bennett opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Lillian Zhang of Tallahassee Chiles, came back with a 6-0, 6-2 defeat of Spring Hill Springstead’s Jolie Miller and then beat Riverview Spoto’s Ivanna Chavarro 6-0 (retired).

On the boys side, Vanguard’s Drae Centonze opened with a bye before defeating Tampa Hillsborough’s Alex Lloyd 6-2, 0-6 (10-3) and then North Fort Myers’ Ronald Wong 6-3, 6-1.

Softball

Vanguard 14, Lake Weir 1: At LWHS, the Knights broke the game open with a 10-run second inning. Hannah Davis (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 SBs, 3 IPs with 0 ER and 4 Ks), Kaylee Myers (3-for-4, 3 runs, RBI), Abigail Esmay (2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI, 2B), Bryanna Curry (1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI, 2B, SB) and Lillyan Land (1-for-2, 2 RBI, run, 2B) paced VHS. Vanguard (13-8) will visit Dunnellon on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Lake Weir (2-20) will visit Belleview on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Chiefland 6, North Marion 3: At NMHS, the Colts were led by Annalise Hernandez (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B), Cassidy Hooks (1-for-3, run, RBI), Avree McCubbin (1-for-3, run), Destiny Horcajo (1-for-4, run) and Macey Kinsey (1-for-2). North Marion (10-13) will host Crystal River on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Groveland South Lake 9, Forest 2: At SLHS, the Wildcats were led by Emily Bellomo (2-for-3, 2B), Savannah Nolin (1-for-2, 2 RBI), Leah Meyer (1-for-3, 2B) and Isabel Lewis (1-for-3). FHS (13-9) will visit Williston on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Interlachen 3, West Port 1: At WPHS, the game was tied at 1 until IHS scored 2 runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Wolf Pack were led by Noah Gonzalez (1-for-1, 3 BBs, 3 SBs, run), Felix Fraticelli Sanchez (1-for-2, 2 SBs, BB), Kyle Kitchen (1-for-2), Jason Santiago (4 IP with 0 ER and 6 Ks, 1-for-3) and Brady Vowinkel (3 IP with 0 ER and 4 Ks). West Port (8-12) will visit North Marion on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis 11, St. John Lutheran 3: At St. Francis, the Saints (3-11) scored 2 in the third and 1 in the fifth. They will visit Belleview on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Spring Hill, FL
Seminole County, FL
Education
City
Dunnellon, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Williston, FL
City
Belleview, FL
The Ledger

Polk high school results for baseball, softball from Monday and Tuesday

Highlights: Trailing, 2-1 after two innings, Winter Haven scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead and pulled away with six runs in the fifth and sixth innings, including four runs in the sixth. Winter Haven was led by Gage McCrystal who went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Roberto Odor went 2 for 5 with an RBI, and Desean Rodgers was singled, drove in a run and scored twice. For Lake Wales, Mason Hixenbough was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Gavin Dicks also went 2 for 4.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WCJB

Hornets sting Panthers in high school baseball rematch, 5-1

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lafayette baseball team avenged a prior loss to Newberry on Tuesday night, prevailing 5-1 on the road in a clash of top 10 teams in Class 1A. The No. 2 Hornets (15-2) snapped a two-game skid, including a 6-5 loss to the No. 8 Panthers (12-6) that took place on April 19.
NEWBERRY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhsaa#Ips#Highschoolsports#Tallahassee Chiles#Spring Hill Springstead#Softball Vanguard#Lwhs#Knights#Rbi#Sb#Lillyan Land#Nmhs#Colts
WMBB

Two North Bay Haven athletes sign to next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two North Bay Haven athletes signed to compete in two different collegiate sports on Wednesday afternoon. Nicholas Harrison signed to play soccer at Spring Hill College and Christian Bibbs signed to play basketball at Coastal Alabama. Harrison was the senior captain for the Buccaneers boys soccer team and led his […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Port St. Joe girls, Blountstown boys take first at districts

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe girls and the Blountstown boys were crowned district champions at the Class 1A District 2 track and field meet on Tuesday. Port St. Joe finished with the most points overall, led by their girls’ team with 286 of their 419 points. Blountstown was the runners […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

OT dramatics decide title

LECANTO — Freshman Carly Furniss was so caught up in the moment, she didn’t even realize she had just made the play to win Thursday night’s District 1A-5 flag football title game against Tarpon Springs. Furniss intercepted a pass on the goal line in the second overtime...
LECANTO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCJB

Oak Hall boys lax team routs Maclay, 16-4 in region semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The final North Central Florida team still standing in high school lacrosse will play for a region title. The Oak Hall boys ran past Maclay, 16-4 on Wednesday night to win the Class 1A region semifinal game. The Eagles (14-5) jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back, defeating the Marauders (10-10) for the third time this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily Commercial

High school baseball: Mount Dora Christian Academy edges South Lake

LEESBURG — Pitching wins championships. If that’s ages-old baseball adage remains true, the future certainly bodes well from Mount Dora Christian Academy. Chase Marsh and Ashton Harrison combined on a four-hitter and struck out 12, and Josh Hair scored the game’s only run to lead MDCA to a 1-0 win Thursday against South Lake at the Lake-Sumter State College baseball complex.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

3K+
Followers
794
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy