Public Safety

ISU organizations to support sexual assault survivors with Denim Day Wednesday

By MARISSA HARVEY
videtteonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenim Day at Illinois State University is set to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault. Hosted by the Student Wellness Ambassador Team and Health Promotion and Wellness ISU community...

www.videtteonline.com

The Independent

Former Republican Idaho state lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

A former Republican Idaho state lawmaker has been found guilty of raping an intern. Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, was convicted on Friday of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern following a trial during which the intern left the witness stand as she was testifying, saying “I can’t do this”. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that the rape occurred at Von Ehlinger’s apartment following a dinner the two had at a restaurant in the state capital of Boise in March of last year. He has claimed that it was consensual. Von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston at the time...

