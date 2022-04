Just when you thought the transfer portal shenanigans might be over for the Ohio State football program this offseason, we get word on one more defection out of the secondary. Safety Marcus Hooker, the brother of former OSU All-American safety Malik Hooker, has entered his name in the transfer portal confirmed an OSU spokesman (subscription may be required) This coming season would have been his fifth in the scarlet and gray.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO